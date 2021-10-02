CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Jose, CA

San Jose school district using counselors as substitute teachers

By Tran Nguyen
San José Spotlight
San José Spotlight
 8 days ago

Facing a substitute teacher shortage, the San Jose Unified School District is calling on its counselors to step in.

The unusual move has raised concern for advocates, who worry students will lose out on much-needed mental health services and face anxiety after returning to classes following months of distance learning due to COVID-19.

Starting this week, academic and child welfare counselors, intervention specialists, student services coaches, among others in the largest San Jose school district, will be “on call” several times a month for substitute teaching duties—a decision that will hurt students who need mental health support, said members of the San Jose Unified Equity Coalition.

The coalition has fought to remove police from campuses and advocated for more mental health services for students.

“It’s a lose-lose situation,” said Crystal Calhoun, a member of the coalition whose grandchildren are students in the district. “After 18 months of the pandemic, students are having suicidal thoughts… and anxiety. These kids need more counseling now and not less.”

Under the plan, about 130 to 140 counselors and specialists must sign up for substitute teaching for four days a month. The employees can specify their preferred grade and subject areas, but they can be deployed to any school in the district.

The plan was supported and approved by the San Jose Teachers Association.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2elOLr_0cF8zupM00
Members of San Jose Unified Equity Coalition sounded the alarm on counselors, among other district employees, being called on to be substitute teachers four times a month. Photo by Tran Nguyen.

Four members of the coalition marched outside the district headquarters Thursday to protest the decision before the school board met inside. They demanded the district prioritize student’s mental health.

“There’s strong concerns for this backpedaling on counseling,” said Kristen Brown, whose kid is a student in the district. “I’m going to echo that we need to be investing more into mental health, into counselors.”

Related Stories

August 19, 2021

Largest San Jose school district skips streaming meetings

August 7, 2021

San Jose school district cuts bus service at numerous schools

June 25, 2021

Largest San Jose school district kicks cops from campuses

June 23, 2021

San Jose school district abruptly cancels home study program

Superintendent Nancy Albarrán admitted requiring counselors to become substitute teachers is “not ideal,” but SJUSD is facing a severe shortage of educators . Right now, the San Jose school district has about 120 substitute teachers—half of what it usually has in a typical year.

“I want to correct the record… specialized personnel have always been called on to substitute,” Albarrán said. “We’re facing a crisis… and I don’t want the board to think that we’re not prioritizing student’s mental health.”

Specialized personnel includes counselors, consulting teachers, instructional coaches, intervention specialists, librarians, student support counselors and student services coaches.

According to the superintendent, SJUSD has asked 27 specialized personnel to teach since the plan took effect Wednesday. Twelve of them are counselors.

The emergency plan was approved by the district and the San Jose Teachers Association last week, according to a counselor who requested anonymity for fear of retaliation.

“Our students need mental health support more than ever,” said Jeffie Khalsa, parent and a member of the coalition. She added that elementary schools in the district only have one counselor at each campus.

School board members briefly addressed the issue during Thursday’s meeting. Trustee Teresa Castellanos applauded the district for finding solutions to a rampant crisis.

“I appreciate that everyone in our district is stepping in to help out with our subs shortage,” she said.

Police back on campus

The decision comes as tensions mounted between the district and the equity coalition after the district opted to bring police back onto campus for special school events.

SJUSD voted to terminate its contract with San Jose police in June amid pressure from advocates. But weeks later, the district approved a controversial plan that allows police to serve as security guards .

The school district voted Thursday to approve contracts hiring two cops for special school events. The contracts expire on Dec. 10, according to the district.

Officers Adolfo Acosta and Albert Morales each signed a $4,000 contract, but they will get paid per the hours they work, SJUSD spokesperson Jennifer Maddox said.

District officials said it’s essential to ensure safety at special events, and they don’t want the responsibility to fall on teachers. But the coalition, which includes students, educators and community organizers, spent 13 months calling for a police-free campus, and continues to protest the decision.

“The only use for the campus police officers right now is extracurricular activities—football games, dances,” Maddox said.

As tension boiled over, Calhoun shouted for several minutes at school board members during an August meeting for approving the plan. The board quickly left the meeting and only returned after the coalition left.

Contact Tran Nguyen at tran@sanjosespotlight.com or follow @nguyenntrann on Twitter.

Editor’s Note: A previous version of this story incorrectly reported counselors and other specialized staff will be paid for substitute teaching. They are not being paid.

The post San Jose school district using counselors as substitute teachers appeared first on San José Spotlight .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
San José Spotlight

San Jose business group floats fee for homeless trash solutions

Fed up with trash and vandalism downtown, one San Jose business group wants to lobby the city and county to help with its cleanup efforts. Scott Knies, executive director of the San Jose Downtown Association, a consortium of businesses located in the heart of the city, floated what he calls a “clean community fee” on Friday. He wants to set aside approximately 10% of the budget of all city or county homeless programs and apply those funds toward cleaning up public spaces.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

Sheriff’s office is understaffed, but Santa Clara County says the data is old

A new report suggests the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office needs more deputies, but county officials say the findings are outdated and unhelpful. Santa Clara County recently released a draft that analyzes staffing levels at the sheriff’s office and county jails. The 404-page report, which cost $225,000, was authorized in 2019 and finished late this summer. However, now the county plans to issue a request for proposals to generate a new report.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose Police Department struggles to staff up

Staffing the police department for the largest city in Northern California is proving to be a headache. The San Jose Police Department currently has 1,153 budgeted positions with 20 vacancies, according to spokesperson Christian Camarillo. But he said this doesn’t reflect the true number of sworn officers working because at any given time there are people out... The post San Jose Police Department struggles to staff up appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Jose, CA
San Jose, CA
Health
Local
California Health
San Jose, CA
Education
Local
California Education
San José Spotlight

Santa Clara County sets conditions for removing indoor mask mandate

Santa Clara County has set the stage for lifting health orders that require face coverings in most indoor public places. Public health officers announced on Thursday that nine Bay Area jurisdictions can remove their indoor mask mandates under certain conditions. “Whenever possible, our aim was to adopt a metric that would be easy for the... The post Santa Clara County sets conditions for removing indoor mask mandate appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
San José Spotlight

Some skeptical of San Jose’s plan to ‘end’ homelessness

Santa Clara County has a lofty new goal to “end” homelessness by 2025 but some unhoused residents aren’t convinced. The effort, called “Heading Home,” is part of a multipronged approach by Santa Clara County, San Jose, the Santa Clara County Housing Authority, tech company Cisco and homeless policy nonprofit Destination: Home—some of the region’s biggest... The post Some skeptical of San Jose’s plan to ‘end’ homelessness appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Security Guards#Mental Health#Child Welfare#San Jos
San José Spotlight

San Jose VTA approves changes to how residents can speak at meetings

Residents hoping to speak at future VTA board meetings might find themselves waiting until the end of the night. On Thursday, VTA’s governance and audit committee unanimously approved guidelines for public comment that will go into effect in January. Public comment for items not on the agenda will now be split between the start and... The post San Jose VTA approves changes to how residents can speak at meetings appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

Santa Clara County approves COVID hazard pay for workers

Santa Clara County employees can likely expect a bonus in their paychecks come December in recognition of their hazardous work during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved a request to pay more than $76 million to help each of the county’s 22,000 employees by Dec. 3. Employees will receive $2,500 for... The post Santa Clara County approves COVID hazard pay for workers appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
San José Spotlight

Breland: Community college in a post-pandemic world

What if I told you there was a single organization designed to fight income inequality; produce the next generation of first responders, teachers, scientists and high-tech workers; fight hunger and housing insecurity; register voters; develop individuals into civil rights and social justice leaders; and serve as a social hub for entire communities?
COLLEGES
San José Spotlight

Op-ed: Honor Hispanic Heritage Month by committing to criminal legal system transformation

Over the course of the past few weeks, our communities have come together to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, including a Mexican Flag raising ceremony we all attended on Sept. 16 at San Jose City Hall to commemorate Mexican Independence Day. It was a beautiful event honoring the culture, traditions and values of Mexican people and the Latinx community, including those who live right here in Santa Clara County.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
San José Spotlight

Where is affordable housing located in San Jose?

San Jose squeezes more than half of its affordable housing in areas with some of the lowest household incomes in the city. About 57% of all below market rate rentals in the city, including some in the development pipeline, are in downtown, central and east San Jose, a San José Spotlight analysis of city data shows. Six districts... The post Where is affordable housing located in San Jose? appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

UPDATE: Homeless housing site coming to San Jose police headquarters

San Jose’s quest to find more affordable housing sites has brought it to approve an unorthodox piece of real estate: a San Jose police parking lot. The San Jose City Council unanimously approved Tuesday a prefabricated housing project in a parking lot at the San Jose Police Department headquarters along Guadalupe Parkway. It will include 16 prefabricated housing structures to temporarily house up to 76 homeless residents in 76 units. On-site services will include a shared kitchen and laundry rooms, a community room, bathrooms, outdoor common areas, dog space, security offices, fencing and a smoking area.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose pushes ahead to convert hotels to housing

San Jose wants to pay $113 million to convert four hotels into housing to help solve its homelessness crisis. Funding is expected to come from the state’s Project Homekey program, which subsidizes emergency housing run by local governments and nonprofits. Applications opened Sept. 30, and individual funding may be awarded as soon as 45 days after... The post San Jose pushes ahead to convert hotels to housing appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

Parking permits could come to East San Jose

Parking in some East San Jose neighborhoods is so difficult that residents place traffic cones along the curbs just to reserve a spot. A fed-up planning commissioner has a solution: parking permits. Planning Commission Chair Rolando Bonilla, who represents East San Jose, is proposing a pilot parking permit program for...
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

What does Santa Clara County’s transit agency lobby for?

VTA’s priorities were dramatically shaken following a mass shooting in May, but the transit agency continues to lobby for its bread-and-butter projects. In the first two quarters of 2021, VTA paid $86,000 to its state lobbyist, California Advisors LLC. VTA paid $80,000 to its federal lobbyist Van Scoyoc Associates for the first half of 2021. Neither... The post What does Santa Clara County’s transit agency lobby for? appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose extends COVID vaccination deadline for city workers

San Jose made a last-minute change to its COVID-19 vaccination policy that gives reluctant employees more time to get the jab before punishments start. Thursday was the deadline for city employees to be vaccinated, but Mayor Sam Liccardo said workers will be given a one-week grace period to get their first shot before being placed on a one-week unpaid suspension. Employees who have their first dose by Friday will be given reasonable time to get their shot before being subject to disciplinary action.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

State orders San Jose to halt implementing hotel rent

San Jose’s Housing Department violated a state agreement by setting monthly rents too high for formerly unhoused residents living at the SureStay Hotel. Now the city needs to recalculate. In April 2020, homeless residents vulnerable to COVID-19 received free emergency shelter in hotels across Santa Clara County through Project Homekey—the...
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

Sandoval: Back to school brings new challenges, hopes for unhoused students

With the return of in-person learning, familiar challenges emerge for families experiencing homelessness. School registration can be complicated due to the loss of critical documents that may have been lost upon becoming homeless. Youth may be reassigned from their former schools (and friend groups) if their address changed while their family temporarily relocated in order to double-up, enroll in shelter or a safe parking program.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

San José Spotlight

San Jose, CA
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

San José Spotlight is the city's first nonprofit news organization dedicated to independent political and business reporting. Our mission is to change the face of local journalism by building a community-supported newsroom that ignites civic engagement, educates citizens and strengthens our democracy.

 https://sanjosespotlight.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy