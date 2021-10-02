Coffee Chat with the Park City Chamber of Commerce CEO

PARK CITY, Utah. — The Park City Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a coffee chat with CEO, Jennifer Wesselhoff. The ‘Coffee Chat’ will take place at the Park City Visitor Center from 8 am to 9 am on Wednesday, October 6.

Join the Chamber for a friendly and informal conversation about how the Chamber can most effectively serve the community and local businesses. Coffee is supplied by Hugo Coffee.

This event is free and open to the public and registration is here .

