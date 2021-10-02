CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Park City, UT

Coffee Chat with the Park City Chamber of Commerce CEO

By TownLift // Park City Chamber of Commerce
TownLift
TownLift
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11mDxB_0cF8zomE00

PARK CITY, Utah. — The Park City Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a coffee chat with CEO, Jennifer Wesselhoff. The ‘Coffee Chat’ will take place at the Park City Visitor Center from 8 am to 9 am on Wednesday, October 6.

Join the Chamber for a friendly and informal conversation about how the Chamber can most effectively serve the community and local businesses. Coffee is supplied by Hugo Coffee.

This event is free and open to the public and registration is here .


Get more local Park City news and subscribe to the TownLift Daily Newsletter

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
TownLift

July sales tax up 17% compared to 2020

PARK CITY — In the Park City Municipal budget report for July, sales tax was up 17% compared to July 2020. Transient room tax was also up 12% in July compared to last year. At Thursday’s city council meeting, councilmember Tim Henney said the figures “continued the string of unbelievable and amazing record setting monthly […]
PARK CITY, UT
TownLift

1346 Lucky John Drive

This is a beautifully updated six-bathroom home with modern touches nestled on 1.64 acres in the heart of Park Meadows. The property is equestrian zoned (you can have up to 2 horses), walkable to the nearest schools, potential for a barn, and nearby the Park City MARC. The home is beautifully designed with custom lighting, […]
PARK CITY, UT
TownLift

Local organization offers contrast to PEG rendering of PCMR base

PARK CITY, Utah — The Responsible Resort Area Development Coalition (RRAD), a local organization focused on promoting development that benefits the broader Park City community, has provided TownLift with a rendering of the Park City Mountain Resort (PCMR) base that offers a contrast from PEG Development’s representations. PEG is currently in ongoing talks with the […]
PARK CITY, UT
TownLift

Pickleball players want more access

PARK CITY, Utah — During public input at Thursday’s Park City Council meeting, members of the Park City Pickleball Club called for the City to do more to accommodate the sport’s growing rise in the area. Jim Jones, a member of the club who spoke, said that the group that was once merely 30 members […]
PARK CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Park City, UT
Local
Utah Government
Local
Utah Business
State
Utah State
Park City, UT
Government
Park City, UT
Business
TownLift

Park City Education Foundation’s Red Apple Gala

PARK CITY, Utah — Each year Parkites get dressed up to show up for students at the fundraiser for the Park City Education Foundation (PCEF), The Red Apple Gala. On Saturday, The Montage at Deer Valley hosted the black-tie optional nighttime event where tickets had been purchased by community members for cocktails, dining, dancing, and […]
PARK CITY, UT
TownLift

Daly-West Headframe raising postponed until summer 2022

PARK CITY, Utah — Due to the weather forecast next week and expected snowfall and cold temperatures at 8,000+ feet where the Daly-West Headframe is located, construction on the project will need to be paused for winter. The raising has been postponed until summer 2022, according to Emily Summers, communications manager for Deer Valley. The […]
PARK CITY, UT
TownLift

Redistricting public hearing at Ecker Hill on Friday night

PARK CITY — The Legislative Redistricting Committee will be holding a public hearing at Ecker Hill Middle School on Friday, October 8 at 6 pm. Redistricting is the process of redrawing new district boundaries for congressional, legislative, and state school board districts. The process happens every 10 years after the U.S. Census. Utah passed a […]
PARK CITY, UT
TownLift

Summit County Covid transmission back up to high level

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — Summit County is now listed under the high level on the Utah Department of Health’s (UDOH) COVID-19 transmission index. Earlier this week, TownLift reported that the county had been downgraded to the moderate level. The only counties in Utah not under the ‘high level’ are Daggett, Rich, and Piute. Case counts […]
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ceo#Coffee Chat#The Coffee Chat
TownLift

Summit County celebrates National 4-H Week

Summit County, Utah — October 4 – 9 is National 4-H Week, a perfect chance to check in on the Summit County 4H Club. This year’s gymkhana club, livestock sale, gardening camp, and companion-animal series has wrapped up heading into the next season, however, there are always events on the horizon like joining the shooting-sports […]
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Chamber of Commerce
TownLift

CANCELED: Daly-West Headframe will be raised again on October 14

PARK CITY, Utah — Update 10/7: This event has been canceled due to the weather. Deer Valley Resort and the Empire Pass Master Owners Association (EPMOA) announced on Monday that the Daly-West Headframe, a major artifact of Park City’s mining history, will be raised to stand again on October 14. The headframe stood as an icon […]
PARK CITY, UT
TownLift

Park City School District supports Live Like Sam Foundation

PARK CITY, Utah. – Many schools in the Park City School District will be participating in Live Like Sam week during which children learn what it means to ‘live like Sam’ and why his legacy of kindness and inclusion is important. The Live Like Sam Foundation (LLS), a nonprofit organization, focuses on social-emotional programming and […]
PARK CITY, UT
TownLift

Purcell drops out of city council race, will remain on ballot

PARK CITY, Utah — On Monday, Park City High School Head Basketball Coach Thomas Purcell dropped out of the Park City City Council race. In an email to Michelle Kellogg, city recorder for Park City Municipal, Purcell wrote: “I regretfully have to end my campaign for City Council.  Ongoing issues with my health (back), and […]
PARK CITY, UT
TownLift

Summit County Covid transmission level downgraded to moderate

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — Summit County is now listed as ‘moderate’, under the Utah Department of Health’s (UDOH) COVID-19 transmission index. In August, the county was upgraded to the ‘high’ level. Summit County is one of only four counties in the state (Rich, Daggett, and Piute Counties) not listed as an area of high Covid […]
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
TownLift

Chamber sponsors two attendees to Lantern Leadership Retreat

PARK CITY, Utah. – Plenty Consulting has collaborated with the Park City Chamber of Commerce to offer two scholarships to its Lantern Leadership Retreat, which is approaching its 7th year. Lantern will be hosted at HeartSpace, Plenty’s private retreat center in Park City from October 19-21. Two alumni of the most recent 27th session of […]
PARK CITY, UT
TownLift

TownLift

Park City, UT
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
227K+
Views
ABOUT

TownLift is Park City’s and Summit County’s source for community news. We publish news and stories that directly affect your everyday life. We are a catalyst to strengthen community values and support local organizations.

 https://townlift.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy