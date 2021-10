AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Amid a season of self-described suffering, Marc Marquez was all smiles as he returned to his winning form in Texas. The Repsol Honda rider dialed up his old speed for a dominant victory at the MotoGP Grand Prix of the Americas on Sunday, while championship leader Fabio Quartararo coasted to second and further tightened his grip on a likely first career title.

TEXAS STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO