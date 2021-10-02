CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore Ravens vs. Denver Broncos, Line, Odds, Predictions, and Algorithm Picks from the SportsGrid Betting Model

SportsGrid
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Baltimore Ravens (2-1) are riding high coming into their Week 4 matchup against the Denver Broncos (2-1) at Empower Field at Mile High. Justin Tucker propelled the Ravens to a winning record following his NFL record-setting 66-yard game-winning field goal versus the Detroit Lions in Week 3. Meanwhile, Denver faced no trouble from the visiting New York Jets in Week 3 as their smothering defense led the team to a shutout victory.

