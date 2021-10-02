Baltimore Ravens vs. Denver Broncos, Line, Odds, Predictions, and Algorithm Picks from the SportsGrid Betting Model

Against a player like quarterback Lamar Jackson, any number of Broncos defenders will be key to the effort to limit Baltimore's offense. Pass-rushers Von Miller and Malik Reed will have to put pressure on Jackson while maintaining contain on the edges, and interior rushers Dre'Mont Jones, Mike Purcell and Shelby Harris must be disciplined in playing gap-sound football to limit holes from opening up, through which Jackson could gash the defense. And on the back end, cornerbacks Kyle Fuller, Bryce Callahan and Pat Surtain II will have to play sticky coverage much longer than usual to keep receivers from ad-libbing as Jackson stretches plays, while safeties Kareem Jackson and Justin Simmons keep an eye on everything in front of them.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO