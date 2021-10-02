CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Album Review: Low – Hey What

By RaeAnn Quick
mxdwn.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLow’s newest album Hey What is a testament to the power of experimental rock, going even deeper than its predecessor. The choice that the band took to dive even more into experimental sound is thoroughly embraced into a fully-realized soundscape that takes elements from other genres and truly makes it their own. Oddly enough, it seems fitting to make a connection to more hip-hop experimental groups to this record due to the sheer intensity of the music that people get. It is cohesive in a way that does not override any of the talents, a balance delicate enough that largely has toed the line in recent years. Instead, the band ensures that everything is done with great detail to prevent a sort of overwhelming density of reverb that prevents it from being engaging to listen to.

music.mxdwn.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak Announce Album Release Date for ‘An Evening With Silk Sonic’

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak have announced that their new collaborative album under the Silk Sonic banner, “An Evening With Silk Sonic,” will be available on all digital streaming platforms Nov. 12. No song titles for the yet-to-be-released tracks were revealed as part of the announcement, but the album will include the two hits already out from the duo, “Skate” and “Leave the Door Open,” both of which bolstered excitement for the upcoming album over the past year. “Leave the Door Open” premiered March 4 alongside an official music video, directed by Mars and Florent Déchard, earning over 400 million views....
MUSIC
movieboozer.com

The Sundogs: Move (Album Review)

Back with their fourth album Move, Seattle’s The Sundogs return with more of their progressive flavored rock. There’s a little something for everyone and everyone will like it. The Sundogs begin things with their honky-tonk meets soul meets the ghost of Stevie Ray Vaughn style on their opening track “Battle”,...
SEATTLE, WA
metalinjection

Album Review: FULL OF HELL Garden Of Burning Apparitions

Garden Of Burning Apparitions simultaneously feels like an ascension to a place above the clouds, far beyond the fear of death; and a submersion so deep into the dread and dismay of daily life that all hope completely dissipates. Either way, there's nothing around you anymore and you're free. How you proceed is up to you.
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

Nao - And Then Life Was Beautiful (Album Review)

Nao’s third album ‘And Then Life Was Beautiful’ is a terse 13 track investigation of diverse and listenable neo-soul, combining versatile yet distinctive vocals with guest spots from Lianne La Havas, Lucky Daye and Nigerian highlife star Adekunle Gold. The latter collab is one of the record’s strongest turns. Antidote...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Music#Electronic Music
stereoboard.com

Poppy - Flux (Album Review)

Poppy couldn’t have chosen a better title for her fourth album. If one word can precisely sum up her shifting artistry, with every album so radically different from the one that came before, ‘Flux’ is more than appropriate. It’s an equally apt descriptor for a release as subversive as this,...
MUSIC
chantillynews.org

Album review: “Solar Power” radiates warmth, passion

After a four-year hiatus from creating music, Ella Yelich-O’Connor, known professionally as Lorde, dropped her third studio album, “Solar Power,” on Aug. 20. Although fans had no idea what to expect from the artist’s new work, the album did not disappoint, delivering 12 tracks’ worth of stellar vocals and spectacular songwriting in one sunny, melodious package.
MUSIC
theithacan.org

Review: New concept album is perfect for movie lovers

Sufjan Stevens and Angelo De Augustine have spent a summer in the woods creating the perfect concept album. “A Beginner’s Mind” is 14 tracks of movie–lover’s nostalgia, full of the atmospheric folk sounds that Stevens and De Augustine are best known for. “A Beginner’s Mind” is one of the most...
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Big Thief Announce New Double Album For 2022

Big Thief, after having already released a number of singles this year, has announced a 20 song that will be coming out in 2022. As seen in a screenshot of the interview posted to Reddit, the album was written while quarantining for two weeks in a house in the Vermont woods in July 2020, and singer/guitarist Adrianne Lenker said, “We accumulated so many songs that we loved, maybe about 50. Twenty could be whittled down to 12, but not 50.” According to brooklynvegan.com “The album was later recorded at Sam Evian’s Flying Cloud studio in upstate New York, Jonathan Dixon’s Five Star Studio in California with engineer Shawn Everett (The War On Drugs, The Killers, etc), Colorado’s Studio in The Clouds with engineer Dom Monks (Nick Cave, Laura Marling), and Tucson, Arizona’s Press On with engineer Scott McMicken (of Dr. Dog) and frequent Big Thief collaborator Mat Davidson (of Twain) on pedal steel and fiddle. Big Thief drummer James Krivchenia produced.”
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
mxdwn.com

Adele Announces First New Single in Six Years “Easy On Me”

Adele has announced her return with her first new single in six years, “Easy on Me.” The single, which is our first taste of her new album 30 is due out October 15th. Though she hasn’t released fresh music since 2015’s smash 25, Adele has been teasing a new LP for almost a year now. In the pre-pandemic days, it seemed she had eyes on a September 2020 release, but had to be postponed due to the pandemic.
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Deap Vally Announces New Album Marriage Releases New Single “Bad Medicine”

Deap Vally, the Los Angeles-based duo comprising Lindsey Troy and Julie Edwards has just announced they will be releasing their third full length album titled Marriage on November 19 via Cooking Vinyl. The LP release follows the band’s recent acclaimed EPs, Digital Dream and American Cockroach, and alongside their announcement they have released the first single off the upcoming LP, “Magic Medicine.” The song, and accompanying video, has very 80s vibes, complete with the synth-y atmospheric sounds and a video that looks like it belongs on VHS, the less than perfect quality of it giving it the most character.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mxdwn.com

Portrayal of Guilt Drop Intense New Video For “…Where The Suffering Never Ends”

Portrayal of Guilt have released the new song “…Where the Suffering Never Ends” from the Austin band’s upcoming full-length, Christf**ker, which is set for release on November 5th. Alongside the song is a new music video, which consequence.net says is “once again, Portrayal of Guilt conjure a sense of catharsis and foreboding with a heavy onslaught that melds various styles: death metal, noise, screamo, and post-hardcore. The trio continue to prove they can exist outside of these labels while appealing to the dedicated fans of such hyper-specific subgenres.”
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Tears for Fears Announce First Album in 17 Years The Tipping Point Share Title Track

Believe it or not, but Tears for Fears formed 40 years ago. For 23 years they made successful albums and changed the music scene forever, then it grew silent, until now. After 17 years, the band finally announced their first new album, The Tipping Point. The album is set to arrive on February 25, 2022 via Concord Records. Along with the announcement the legendary ‘80s synth-pop duo unveiled their first single off the new album, which is also the title track of the record.
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Bad Wolves Heavy New Song “House of Cards”

Bad Wolves has just released the single “House of Cards,” off of their new album Dear Monsters which is due for release at the end of the month. The track follows the music video for “Lifeline,” which served up the first taste of new singer DL Laskiewicz, who replaced Tommy Vext after he left the group earlier this year. According to loudwire.com “”House of Cards” immediately establishes itself as a heavier track than the first Dear Monsters offering, but still playfully doubles down on the energy once the chorus hits and is more reliant on punishing rhythms than melody. The most aggressive moments come in the back half of the song as Lasciewicz displays his capabilities as a more extreme vocalist, while a shred solo in tandem with the riffing style helps put some aspects firmly in modern metal territory.”
MUSIC
Holland Sentinel

Album reviews: The Accidentals’ 'Vessel' and Billy Strings’ 'Renewal'

Two nationally renowned acts with Michigan ties have brand new, highly anticipated album releases. Here are the reviews:. The Accidentals, “Vessel” – The title track of The Accidentals’ much-anticipated, arduously constructed new studio album offers insights into the challenges posed by the past year and more: “I’ve been breathing/So deeply letting life come/Naturally it’s a struggle/Secretly with every fiber/I build a bridge to where I wanna be/It’s like parking past a moving car/You all sense of your perspective/Am I falling back or standing still/I guess it’s all subjective.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
mxdwn.com

Flock Of Dimes Share Melodious New Track “Through Me” Via Adult Swim Singles

Flock of Dimes has released a melodious new track titled “Through Me” via Adult Swim Singles. It comes in as the twenty-fifth entry to Adult Swim’s 2021 program. “Through Me” arrives in the wake of Head of Roses, singer-songwriter Jenn Wasner’s sophomore LP as Flock of Dimes. “Through Me is...
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Eve 6 Teams Up With We Are The Union To Cover Operation Ivy’s “Sound System”

Ever since rock band Eve 6’s inclusion in the upcoming The Fest concert in Florida, Twitter has been set ablaze by social media accounts managed by the group, Riot Fest and Against Me! vocalist Laura Jane Grace. Grace was attempting to reunite Operation Ivy at the fest, followed by Eve 6 jokingly offering to cover the band’s songs at the event.
ROCK MUSIC
yourchoiceway.com

Alessia Cara - In the Meantime Music Album Reviews

Alessia Cara’s moving and mature album is a sleek ode to in-between states, whether they are relationships or her career track as a pop star. Alessia Cara made a career of chronicling the aches of growing up as an outsider. She sang anthems for the isolated, the anxious, the self-branded antisocial. Sometimes, she wrote with a cutting specificity; her breakout single, “Here,” gave a panoramic view of a party from the vantage point of the loner slumped near the TV, a beanie slung low over her eyes. The song was a massive hit that sent her into the pop machine, and soon after she signed to Def Jam, Cara released a stream of sanitized songs with Big Messages—the cloying “Scars to Your Beautiful” addressed a girl who cuts herself, the earnest “Trust My Lonely” was a cheesy ode to intuition. Her albums alternated between tracks that harnessed her keen eye for detail and songs more suited for Disney soundtracks (Cara eventually was featured on the Moana soundtrack). But her undeniable voice and her keen introspection made Cara a compelling figure in the pop world, even as she struggled to define what type of star she wants to become.
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

Strand of Oaks - In Heaven (Album Review)

After suffering the loss of his wife’s mother in a car accident, along with the death of his beloved cat, Stan, Timothy Showalter moved to Austin, Texas from Philadelphia, quitting drinking in the process. As a result Strand of Oaks’ latest album ‘In Heaven’ faces grief and finds hope among the sorrow.
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Soft Cell Celebrate Their Return To Music With The Release Of “Bruises On My Illusions,” Happiness Not Included Out February 2022

It’s been over three years since Soft Cell reunited for their first original song since 2002, “Northern Lights,” which was supposed to precede the group’s “final show ever” in honor of their 40th anniversary. Despite a global pandemic, the synth pop duo has decided that the curtains will not close, as a brief fall tour and February album release await the group’s near future.
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

AFI Unveil Somber New Song “Caught”

AFI first shared the song with fans at the premiere of Where We Used To Meet, the brand new short film by Kes Glozier. The release, a song titled “Caught” was recorded while the band was making their newest album, Bodies. Now, the previously unreleased song is making its way into the moving picture space. The film features music from Bodies and storylines inspired by the song lyrics and recently two intimate screenings were held at Brain Dead Studios in Los Angeles, CA on September 28, followed by a global livestream event on September 30.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy