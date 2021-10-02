Album Review: Low – Hey What
Low’s newest album Hey What is a testament to the power of experimental rock, going even deeper than its predecessor. The choice that the band took to dive even more into experimental sound is thoroughly embraced into a fully-realized soundscape that takes elements from other genres and truly makes it their own. Oddly enough, it seems fitting to make a connection to more hip-hop experimental groups to this record due to the sheer intensity of the music that people get. It is cohesive in a way that does not override any of the talents, a balance delicate enough that largely has toed the line in recent years. Instead, the band ensures that everything is done with great detail to prevent a sort of overwhelming density of reverb that prevents it from being engaging to listen to.music.mxdwn.com
Comments / 0