Gov. Beshear orders flags at ‘half-staff’ for National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Gov. Andy Beshear has ordered all flags at state office buildings be lowered to half-staff Sunday, Oct. 3. This order is in honor of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service.

The National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service honors the firefighters and first responders who risk their lives to protect Americans.

This will also mark the start of Fire Prevention Week, which is Oct. 3-9, 2021.

The governor also encouraged other individuals and businesses throughout the community to participate.

