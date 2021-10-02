CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

These are the top Halloween costumes of 2021, according to one survey

By Sarah Darmanjian, Nexstar Media Wire, NEWS 10
WTNH
WTNH
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xeRW1_0cF8xlCT00

( NEWS10 ) – An estimated $10.14 billion will be spent on Halloween-related goods this year — and plenty of that is going toward costumes, according to the latest numbers from the National Retail Federation .

The NRF, a Washington D.C.-based retail association, recently published the results of a survey that indicated that more Americans (65%) are planning to participate in spooky Halloween activities than in 2020 (58%). The NRF added that interest is actually nearing “pre-pandemic levels,” citing a 2019 poll in which 68% of Americans said they would be participating.

These are the top spots in the U.S. to go apple picking, according to Yelp

“Americans plan to spend more than ever to make this Halloween a memorable one,” said NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay. “Retailers have implemented a number of measures, such as bringing in Halloween products earlier than normal, to ensure their shelves are stocked with seasonal candy, décor, and other items ahead of this important holiday.”

The survey, which polled over 8,000 consumers, also suggested that 46% of Americans are planning on dressing up and, collectively, will spend an estimated $3.32 billion on costumes.

The poll also revealed which costumes Americans will be wearing come Halloween night. Superheroes, perhaps not surprisingly, topped the NRF’s list of most popular costumes for kids, while more traditional costumes topped the list for adults and pets.

Keep reading for a full list of this year’s most popular costumes, according to the NRF’s survey.

Top 10 kids costumes

  1. Spiderman
  2. Princess
  3. Batman
  4. Superhero
  5. Witch
  6. Ghost
  7. Pumpkin
  8. Superman
  9. Zombie
  10. Avengers character

Top 10 adult costumes

  1. Witch
  2. Vampire
  3. Ghost
  4. Cat
  5. Pirate
  6. Batman
  7. Zombie
  8. Superman/The Joker
  9. Spiderman/Dracula
  10. Avenger character

Top 10 pet costumes

  1. Pumpkin
  2. Hot dog
  3. Superhero/Cat
  4. Bumblebee
  5. Ghost
  6. Bat
  7. Lion
  8. Dog/Witch
  9. Devil/Pirate
  10. Batman
Is it safe to trick-or-treat this Halloween? CDC weighs in

To estimate what Americans would be spending on Halloween this year and the ways they plan to celebrate, the NRF surveyed 8,061 consumers from Sept. 1-8, with the help of Prosper Insights & Analytics. The survey also found that 45% of consumers plan to start shopping in September, and 39% the first two weeks in October.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Apartment Therapy

Here’s the Easy Halloween Costume You Should Thrift or DIY This Year, According to Your Zodiac Sign

Are you feeling stumped or overwhelmed about your Halloween costume? There’s a lot of pressure to find the perfect mix of clever, cute, or super scary to impress the crowd at your IRL or virtual party, without buying a one-time-only kit or spending a ton of money. And while you could use the same costume you used a few years ago, why not repurpose thrift or found items in your closet for a versatile, and budget-friendly look?
LIFESTYLE
Business Insider

The top 10 Halloween costumes people are searching for on Amazon, from 'Squid Game' to 'Cruella DeVille'

Costumes inspired by the violent and hugely popular Netflix series "Squid Game" are dominating Halloween this year, with searches for "Squid Game" costumes exploding 50,000% compared to last week, according to data compiled by the e-commerce company Profitero. "Squid Game," a South Korean thriller where cash-strapped contestants compete in deadly...
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
goodhousekeeping.com

Walmart Just Announced Its Top Holiday Toys for 2021

With the holidays near, kids' wish lists are starting to fill up — fast. But with all the games, puzzles, dolls, action figures and STEM toys out there, you might be struggling to narrow down your shopping list to the very best gifts for the special kid in your life. That's where Walmart's Top Holiday Toys list comes in. Like Amazon's highly anticipated toy list, Walmart makes its own predictions for the holiday season's must-have toys each year. And just like we do at the Good Housekeeping Institute's Little Lab, Walmart has real kids test the toys too, so you can be sure you're getting something that has a special sign off by toddlers, tweens or teens themselves.
SHOPPING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Shay
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halloween Costumes#Pet Costumes#Cdc#Weather#Nrf#Americans
Footwear News

Informa Markets Fashion Increases Regional Presence With 2022 Magic Show Schedule

Trade show organizer Informa Markets Fashion has announced its 2022 lineup for its Magic fashion events, and the company continues to expand its presence across the country. After debuting a live in-person show in New York and hosting its traditional Las Vegas event — Magic is adding another city to its roster to better serve retailers with the latest trend and young contemporary styles and fill a gap in the buying season. Magic Nashville will debut May 16-17 at Music City Center and offer an intimate collection of women’s and children’s apparel, footwear and accessories. Like all Informa events, it will...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Q 105.7

What Are the Top 10 Halloween Costumes for 2021? Did You Have These As A Kid?

The Halloween season is a great time of year for children of all ages. As a kid I loved dressing up in the costume I got from Caldor and heading door to door, pillowcase in hand, to collect Tootsie Rolls, Ring Pops, Fun Dip and Bottle Caps. The costumes were never a perfect fit and the masks produced a pond of sweat from your face but it was still magic.
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Sports
WZOZ 103.1

What Are the Top 10 Halloween Costumes for 2021? Did You Have These As A Kid?

The Halloween season is a great time of year for children of all ages. As a kid I loved dressing up in the costume I got from Caldor and heading door to door, pillowcase in hand, to collect Tootsie Rolls, Ring Pops, Fun Dip and Bottle Caps. The costumes were never a perfect fit and the masks produced a pond of sweat from your face but it was still magic.
RETAIL
107.7 WGNA

What Are the Top 10 Halloween Costumes for 2021? Did You Have These As A Kid?

The Halloween season is a great time of year for children of all ages. As a kid I loved dressing up in the costume I got from Caldor and heading door to door, pillowcase in hand, to collect Tootsie Rolls, Ring Pops, Fun Dip and Bottle Caps. The costumes were never a perfect fit and the masks produced a pond of sweat from your face but it was still magic.
RETAIL
WTNH

WTNH

1K+
Followers
419
Post
267K+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy