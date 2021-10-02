CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Amelia, LA

Amelia shooting suspect captured in Lafourche Parish

By KATC News
KATC News
KATC News
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JLyyU_0cF8xiYI00

St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a Morgan City man for attempted first-degree murder in Amelia after fleeing to Lafourche Parish on Friday night.

Codey Michael Smith, 33, was arrested at 10:37 P.M., police say, on the following charges:

· Attempted 1st-degree murder

· Violation of a protective order

· Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

· Contributing to the delinquency of juveniles

· Obstruction of justice

Detectives investigated a shooting incident that occurred Friday evening, at 6:25 P.M., at a local business on Duhon Blvd. in Amelia. Smith allegedly fired a shot and injured a man. Then fled from the scene in a vehicle. The injury was not life-threatening, police say.

As the investigation progressed, police say that Smith was developed as a suspect and a warrant was obtained for his arrest. Smith was subsequently located in Lafourche Parish and transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bail has been set at this time.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Comments / 0

Related
KATC News

UPDATE: Shooting suspect in hospital with K-9 bite, gunshot wound

Louisiana State Police have released more details in the investigation into a shooting rampage that happened around Baton Rouge yesterday. A State Trooper and a Prairieville woman died and three other people were wounded across three parishes; Matthew Mire, 31, was arrested late last night and was hospitalized overnight. When released, he'll be booked with murder, attempted murder and multiple other charges in East Baton Rouge, Ascension and Livingston parishes.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
County
Lafourche Parish, LA
Morgan City, LA
Crime & Safety
Amelia, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Morgan City, LA
Lafourche Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Amelia, LA
KATC News

Child dies in Geismar fire, officials say

State Fire Marshal deputies are on the scene of a fire investigation in Geismar involving one death. Around 2:30 p.m., the Geismar Fire Department responded to a call for a trailer fire located behind a home in the 37000 block of Cornerview Road. The say the body of a juvenile victim was later discovered inside.
GEISMAR, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Michael Smith#Murder#Police#Breaking News#Instagram Subscribe
KATC News

Police: One man dead in shooting at Lafayette car wash

Lafayette Police say a man is dead following a shooting at a local car wash. The shooting happened at the corner of Eraste Landry and Cajundome Blvd. Friday afternoon. Police spokesperson Bridgette Dugas confirmed to KATC that one man is dead. They have not identified that person.
LAFAYETTE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KATC News

Trailer dealer employee arrested for allegedly shooting at customer over parking

An employee of a Bossier City business is facing charges after reportedly firing shots at a customer over some sort of parking argument, according to KSLA. The Bossier City Police Department says around 9:20 A.M. on Friday officers responded to the parking lot of Topps Trailer Sales, tailer dealer, where police say an employee there had gotten into some sort of argument with a customer about parking.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KATC News

KATC News

18K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy