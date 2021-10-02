Paris Jackson Hits Vivienne Westwood’s Paris Fashion Week Show in Bold Blue Platforms

Paris Jackson, one of fashion’s most edgy style stars, was vivacious in a head-to-toe Vivienne Westwood ensemble at the designer’s spring 2022 runway show at Paris Fashion Week on Saturday.



The multi-hyphenate celebrity wore a navy-blue and black dress with a low-cut sweetheart neckline that featured a layered and asymmetrical hemline, topped off with a large bow that cinched Jackson’s waist. The dress was paired up with cobalt-blue platform heels, similar to Vivienne Westwood’s signature Gillie heels. This season a large array of celebrities from Dua Lipa to Doja Cat have been rocking this notoriously high shoes on the red carpet.

For this fit, Jackson added in several jewelry pieces from the same fashion house, most notably the Vivienne Westwood Mini Bas Relief Choker. This particular necklace, as well as various other Vivienne Westwood chokers, has been making a resurgence largely due to the rise in popularity of Y2K fashion. This daring look was the perfect combination of rebellious style paired up with a classic aesthetic. The hair and makeup was perfectly coordinated with this look, from Jackson’s striking smokey eyes to the nude, glossy lips.

This is certainly not the first time Jackson wore Vivienne Westwood shoes this season. At Vogue Paris’ event celebrating its 100th-year anniversary, Jackson wore a black, five-inch Vivienne Westwood platforms paired with an equally edgy slash elegant ensemble.

The singer/actress is well known for her wide range of style choices, from rocker-girl glam to bohemian princess chic. She can be seen wearing a variety of brands from more feminine brands like Stella McCartney to more risk-taking fashion houses like Vivienne Westwood.

