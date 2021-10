On a sunny fall afternoon, I met pilot Rick Nelson, chief flight instructor of Sugarbush Soaring, at the Warren-Sugarbush Airport to take my first-ever glider ride. Our glider was one of several parked on the grassy field by the hangar, where other pilots and private glider owners chatted and prepared to take flight. Rick showed me the controls and told me about lift, which gliders generate as they move through the air to keep them aloft. I climbed into the front seat of our aircraft, rather awkwardly cramming myself into the tight space. Rick climbed in behind me and a young pilot -- about to take his first solo flight -- lowered the dome over my head and made sure it was secure. He clipped a rope onto the front of the glider and connected it to the small propeller plane that would tow us. We rumbled down the narrow runway and then we were off. We circled the airport, pulled by the small-engine plane, which released us after a few minutes with a slight bump and suddenly, everything was silent, save for a light breeze coming through the small open window by my head.

WARREN, VT ・ 2 DAYS AGO