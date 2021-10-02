The Big Leap - Episode 1.05 - We Were Just Babiesn - Press Release
GABBY CONFRONTS HER PAST ON AN ALL-NEW "THE BIG LEAP" MONDAY, OCTOBER 18, ON FOX. When a trip back to Gabby and Justin's high school leads to a big emotional reveal, both Gabby and the producers are left wondering how to best move forward. Meanwhile, Nick tries his best to stage a very important conversation between Mike and Paula -- against their will. Then, Reggie works to figure out how to cope with a new development in his relationship, and Julia struggles to relate to her daughters, while they cope with the changes in their family in the all-new "We Were Just Babies" episode of THE BIG LEAP airing Monday, Oct. 18 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (BLP-105) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)www.spoilertv.com
Comments / 0