The Big Leap - Episode 1.05 - We Were Just Babiesn - Press Release

A MYSTERIOUS PACKAGE COULD LEAD TO TROUBLE ON ‘CHESAPEAKE SHORES’ PREMIERING OCTOBER 3, ON HALLMARK CHANNEL. STUDIO CITY, CA – On “Chesapeake Shores,” the O’Briens face some potentially lifechanging news in “Where or When?” premiering Sunday, October 3 (8 p.m. ET/PT), on Hallmark Channel. Robert Buckley (“iZombie”), Meghan Ory (“Once Upon a Time”), Treat Williams (“Blue Bloods,” Hair), Diane Ladd (“Enlightened”), Barbara Niven (“The Crossword Mysteries”), Laci J. Mailey (“Falling Skies”), Emilie Ullerup (“Sanctuary”), Brendan Penny (“BH90210”) and Andrew Francis (“Christmas She Wrote”) star. Abby (Ory) is preoccupied when Evan (Buckley) whisks her away on a business trip and has something important to tell her. Bree learns about Luke’s (Stephen Huszar, “Letterkenny”) past from an unlikely source. As Sarah (Jessica Sipos, “Charmed”) makes a decision about whether or not to accept her job promotion, she and Kevin (Penny) contemplate sharing some news with the rest of the family. When an anonymous person leaves a negative review for the B&B, Jess (Mailey) and David (Carlo Marks, “Christmas with the Darlings”) try to figure out who would have written it. Megan’s (Niven) work on the exhibit reconnects her with an art critic friend from New York, (Barclay Hope, “Upload”), who brings out a side of her that Mick (Williams) has never seen. After receiving a mysterious package from an old friend of his own, Mick ventures on a trip that could be more trouble than he expects.

TV SERIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO