CLEVELAND, Ohio — Kareem Hunt found the end zone on a 4th-and-1 late in the first half to give the Browns a 17-13 lead in Los Angeles against the Chargers. The Browns chose to go for it despite failing to convert a fourth down on the previous drive when Odell Beckham Jr. dropped a ball that would have given them the first down. From the Chargers’ 3-yard line, Hunt barreled his way through the middle for the score.

NFL ・ 16 HOURS AGO