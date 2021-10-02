LOTRO Legendarium: Fate of Gundabad is shaping up to be the full expansion that LOTRO needs

Standing Stone Games has finally taken the wraps off the Fate of Gundabad expansion for Lord of the Rings Online in today’s big preorder hoopla. The studio posted an outline of what’s in the expansion, including the Brawler class, the revamped legendary item system, a level-cap increase to 140, missions for folks as low as level 20, an allegiance system that sees players helping the Zhelruka Dwarves and of course, the new zones, in which players will “reclaim the once mighty citadel of Máttugard, uncover the hallowed lake of Gloomingtarn, clear the ruins of Clovengap, and push back the corruption to return beauty to the Pit of Stonejaws,” then “venture beyond Gundabad to the bleak vale of Câr Bronach, where the easternmost marches of the fallen witch-kingdom of Angmar once stood, or to the windswept crags of Welkin-lofts along the western slopes of the mountain.”

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO