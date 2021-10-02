CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LOTRO Legendarium: Fate of Gundabad is shaping up to be the full expansion that LOTRO needs

By Justin Olivetti
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRight before all of the news this week got sucked into the gravity well of the launch of a certain MMO, Lord of the Rings Online made headlines by finally announcing the full launch package for Fate of Gundabad. In one fell swoop, we were given a whole lot of the information we’ve been craving for a while now, including the launch date, the feature list, the pre-order situation, and the names of the zones being added to the game.

