Zinc City Motorcycle Club hosts poker run to help Valor

The Zinc City Motorcycle Club could not have asked for a better day for the 54 riders who participated in the 32nd annual Pocono Run and Raffle Party last Sunday. “A $10 ticket included an autumn foliage ride from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. and an admission to join the party that includes food, beer and soda,” Diane Schwartz, the club’s events coordinator said. The chance auction included 150 prizes and a chance to win your choice of bike, quad, UTV or $5,000 cash at the drawing.