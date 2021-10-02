CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hobbies

Zinc City Motorcycle Club hosts poker run to help Valor

By Amy Leap aleap@tnonline.com
Times News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Zinc City Motorcycle Club could not have asked for a better day for the 54 riders who participated in the 32nd annual Pocono Run and Raffle Party last Sunday. “A $10 ticket included an autumn foliage ride from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. and an admission to join the party that includes food, beer and soda,” Diane Schwartz, the club’s events coordinator said. The chance auction included 150 prizes and a chance to win your choice of bike, quad, UTV or $5,000 cash at the drawing.

www.tnonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
bctribune.com

Car, motorcycle show to benefit Boys & Girls Clubs this Saturday

The Line Riders Motorcycle Club is hosting its eighth annual “Hot Rods & Hot Dogs & Motorcycles” event this Saturday, Oct. 2, featuring a car and motorcycle show, hot dogs, a raffle and live music by Caldwell’s own D & The Situation -- an area Classic Rock band. The event will be held at Cyndi’s Hawg Hangout near Caldwell and begins at 11 a.m. The annual event is a fundraiser for…
ADVOCACY
natchitochesparishjournal.com

The Natchitoches Classic Car Show Kicks off with a Poker Run and Fish Fry

The 2021 Natchitoches Classic Car Show got off to a fun start Friday, October 1, as several hundred car owners and car lovers gathered at the downtown riverbank. The evening’s events started a bit earlier in the day with the traditional poker run, back after a hiatus in 2020. The fun then moved to downtown as the car owners enjoyed a superb fried fish dinner prepared by master chef Layne Miller and a crew of hard-working volunteers. The car show attendees also enjoyed live entertainment on the riverbank stage.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
nwaonline.com

Noel to host fall festival, poker run

NOEL, Mo. -- Noel's Fall Festival on Saturday will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Organizers hope the forum will entice neighbors to usher in fall, have some fun and become better acquainted. "One of the reasons we wanted to have the festival is to bring all cultures together...
NOEL, MO
KWCH.com

Indian Motorcycles of Wichita held 1st ‘Cancer Sucks’ poker run

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A new fundraiser brought together motorcycles and poker to help a local cancer support organization. Indian Motorcycles of Wichita held its first annual “Cancer Sucks” poker run, with all proceeds going to Victory in the Valley. Our very own Michael Schwanke emceed Saturday’s event, and attendees...
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poker Run#Volunteers#Join The Club#Raffle Party#Utv
mynwapaper.com

Annual Delmar VFD Poker Run set for Oct. 16

DELMAR - The Delmar Volunteer Fire Department will hold its annual benefit poker run Saturday, Oct. 16. This year's run is bittersweet for Delmar firefighters, who are dedicating the run to the memory of long-time supporter Tony Barnes, who passed away Aug. 9, at the age of 60. Barnes was also a member of the Sons of the Confederacy.
DELMAR, AL
moreclaremore.com

Come to a Poker Run, Claremore!

Wreaths Across America is returning to Claremore on Saturday, December 18. The goal is to hang a wreath on each veteran’s grave. You can sponsor a wreath for just $15; for every two wreaths sponsored, Wreaths Across America will donate one. This year, the Claremore Elks Lodge is in charge...
CLAREMORE, OK
Tri-County Times

Randy Wise to host first Road Rally Poker Run

The Randy Wise Automotive Team will host its inaugural Randy Wise Road Rally Poker Run on Saturday, Oct. 2 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. The event will originate at Randy Wise’s first location purchased in 1989, Randy Wise Chevrolet, located at 5100 Clio Rd. in Flint. This free event is to place a focus on the Randy Wise history at a few of the Randy Wise Automotive Team’s iconic locations throughout Genesee County.
FLINT, MI
Black Hills Pioneer

Polka, poker run, plenty of brats and beers

DEADWOOD — Oktoberfest festivities held over the weekend in Deadwood played to wonderful weather and volumes of visitors, as plenty of polka, brats, beers, and even a poker run helped kick off October and its full range of spectacular fall colors in the Hills. To read all of today's stories,...
DEADWOOD, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
wschronicle.com

Motorcycle clubs join together to feed the community

Travis Crawford, vice president of the Carolina Cruisers Motorcycle Club, and Bernard Edmonds (Bee), president of the Cycle Kings Motorcycle Club, both had visions of giving back to the community. So they decided that they would travel to Rolling Hills on Saturday, Sept. 18, to give out hot dogs, snacks and drinks that they were funding from their own pockets. They wanted it to be a community unity event with the theme ”Save The Community.”
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
wpde.com

Pee Dee motorcycle club hosts charity ride to help fight against pediatric cancer

FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — A year ago King Wilson's life changed forever. He was diagnosed with neuroblastoma, leaving his family wondering about his future. "You know, you hear about cancer here and there but you never really think it touches home. When it touched home for us it changed our life tremendously," Wilson's mother, Joi Wilson said.
FLORENCE, SC
sarasotamagazine.com

Sarasota Brewery Hosts Running Club With Ice-Cold Rewards

Sarasota's Big Top Brewing Company is providing some much-needed motivation for your next running session. Every Monday night, the brewery hosts a run club, gathering runners and beer lovers in one place. Meet up for check-in at 6 p.m. and start running at 6:30. The three-mile run will start at the brewery and go to and through the Celery Fields and back.
SARASOTA, FL
WKRG News 5

5th Annual Ace of Hearts Poker Run: Register today!

(WKRG) — It’s time again for WKRG’s annual Ace of Hearts Poker Run. We’re raising money for the American Heart Association on Saturday, Oct. 23. Enjoy a great day of riding, fun stops and a party at the world-famous Flora-Bama all while raising money for a good cause. No motorcycle necessary, all vehicles welcome. Pre-register […]
MOBILE, AL
siouxlandproud.com

Poker run raises $11,000 for Crittenton Center

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — An annual charity event helped raise $11,000 for a local nonprofit. Bob’s Watering Hole sponsored it’s 25th annual poker run in September. On Wednesday, the Crittenton Center received a check for $11,000 from the event. Owner Bob Holsinger said while the poker run has changed...
SIOUX CITY, IA
the-reporter.net

Firefighters Association First Annual Poker Run Was Successful

DELAWARE COUNTY - The members of the Delaware County Firefighters Association hosted their first annual Covered Bridge Poker Run on Saturday, Oct. 1. Monies raised will go towards the Delaware County …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...
DELAWARE COUNTY, NY
northcountrynow.com

OFA Key Club helps clean up Maple City Trail

Members of the Ogdensburg Free Academy Key Club recently helped clean up the city's Maple City Trail. The Key Club has been serving the Ogdensburg area for more than 50 years. In the front row are Anabelle Lovely, Vice President Rheanna Cameron, Secretary Megan Reed, Katelyn Reed, President Cadence Payne, and Addison Wilkinson. In the back row Gabriella Ott, Delia Payne, Lois Blewett, Key Club Advisor Jim Reagen, Lily Starts, Payten Walsh, Ryan Dobbs, Nicholas Averill. The OFA Key Club meets after school on Thursdays in the Large Group Instruction. Meetings are kept short so students can attend sports practices. Submitted Photo.
OGDENSBURG, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy