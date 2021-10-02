CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crete suffers strong aftershocks following 5.8 earthquake

Cover picture for the articleThe southern Greek island of Crete was hit by a strong aftershock, with a preliminary magnitude of 5.3, one day after an earthquake killed one person and injured several others. On Monday, a 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck Crete, creating panic in the streets, damaging homes, causing rockslides and killing one...

Seattle Times

Strong earthquakes strike off coast of Hawaii

NAALEHU, Hawaii (AP) — Two strong earthquakes struck off the coast of the Big Island in Hawaii on Sunday, rattling residents and causing items to fall off shelves. The U.S. Geological Survey says the first quake had a magnitude of 6.1 and struck about 17 miles (27 kilometers) south of Naalehu. The agency says a 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck about 20 minutes later in the same area.
Flooding sends bus into river in China; 120,000 evacuated

A bus fell into a river in northern China on Monday, leaving at least two people dead and 12 others missing after flooding from heavy rains destroyed homes and covered farmland.Video posted online showed people on top of an almost submerged bus in a rushing river flowing over a nearby bridge outside the city of Shijiazhuang, about 265 kilometers (165 miles) southwest of Beijing Authorities in Hebei province said in a social media post that 37 of the 51 people on the bus had been rescued.In neighboring Shanxi province to the west, more than 120,000 people had been evacuated as thousands of houses collapsed and 190,000 hectares (470,000 acres) of crops were damaged, the official Xinhua News Agency said Sunday.The heavy rains in Shanxi, normally a dry region, damaged a 25-meter (80-foot) section of a wall in the historic town of Pingyao, a UNESCO world heritage site, Xinhua said. Continuous rain is the biggest threat to the city's ancient clay structures, the state news agency said.
