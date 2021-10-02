CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's boxing world championships to be staged in Istanbul in early December

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLausanne [Switzerland], October 2 (ANI): The women's world boxing championships will be staged in Istanbul in early December, the International Boxing Association (AIBA) informed on Saturday. AIBA said during the official visit of sports global governing body's President Umar Kremlev to Istanbul, an agreement was signed between AIBA and the...

