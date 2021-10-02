CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rogersville, TN

TBI: Rogersville officer-involved shooting under investigation

By Ben Gilliam
 8 days ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – According to a release from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, special agents are investigating after a man was shot by a police officer in Rogersville Friday night.

According to the release, a Rogersville police officer spotted a truck on Main Street around 11 p.m. on October 1. The truck was the subject of a Be On the Lookout (BOLO) order out of Hamblen County, and the report says the officer began attempting to stop the vehicle.

Rather than stopping, the report says the truck attempted to make a U-turn before crashing into the side of a nearby house.

According to the TBI, the officer then got out of his vehicle and was approaching the truck when it reversed into the officer’s vehicle. The report states that the driver then drove toward the officer, who shot the truck and driver.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital for treatment, and the TBI says the officer was uninjured.

The TBI are investigating the scene and collecting personal accounts before handing them over to the district Attorney General, Dan Armstrong. Armstrong’s office will then take the evidence into account to determine whether the officer’s actions were justified.

Comments / 4

Christy Christian
8d ago

Our Rorgerville Police Officers are good cops I say it was justified! If someone was drive toward me in a vehicle police offer or not if I have a gun on me at time I shoot too!

Reply(1)
6
