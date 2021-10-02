Magnolia Elementary creatively welcomes new students

From The Tribune Staff Reports

TRUSSVILLE – Magnolia Elementary School recently hosted a “Welcome Get Together” for students new to the campus for this school year. Principal Dr. Phyllis Faust and Counselor Lauren Blake coordinate this annual event.

“It [the event] made me feel happy and excited to be a part of Magnolia,” one student remarked. “My favorite part was when Dr. Faust read to us!”

As a part of the event, Chris Byars, music teacher, and Callie Ward, art teacher, participated in a get-to-know-you game. Dr. Faust then read the book All Are Welcome by Alexandra Penfold. Students were also given welcome bags donated by the Magnolia Parent Teacher Organization.