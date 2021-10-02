CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trussville, AL

Magnolia Elementary creatively welcomes new students

By Hannah Caver
The Trussville Tribune
The Trussville Tribune
 8 days ago

From The Tribune Staff Reports

TRUSSVILLE – Magnolia Elementary School recently hosted a “Welcome Get Together” for students new to the campus for this school year. Principal Dr. Phyllis Faust and Counselor Lauren Blake coordinate this annual event.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M77IV_0cF8wVmG00

(Photo courtesy of TCS website)

“It [the event] made me feel happy and excited to be a part of Magnolia,” one student remarked. “My favorite part was when Dr. Faust read to us!”

As a part of the event, Chris Byars, music teacher, and Callie Ward, art teacher, participated in a get-to-know-you game. Dr. Faust then read the book All Are Welcome by Alexandra Penfold. Students were also given welcome bags donated by the Magnolia Parent Teacher Organization.

The Trussville Tribune

The Trussville Tribune

The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama.

