Arute, Gray, Barry, Lavoie & Hydar Score October 1 NAPA Auto Parts Championship Night Wins at Stafford; Bennett, Debbis, Fearn, & L'Etoile, Jr. Clinch Track Titles

By Speedway Digest Staff
 8 days ago

Stafford Speedway hosted its final Friday night race program of the 2021 season with NAPA Auto Parts Championship Night on October 1. Taking down feature wins on the night were David Arute in the SK Modified® feature, Adam Gray in the Late Model feature, Tyler Barry in the SK Light feature, Jeremy Lavoie in the Limited Late Model feature, and Travis Hydar in the Street Stock feature. With NAPA Championship Night serving as the final race of the 2021 season, track championships were clinched by Michael Bennett in Late Model division, Derek Debbis in the SK Light division, Alexandra Fearn in the Limited Late Model feature, and Frank L’Etoile, Jr. in the Street Stock division. Todd Owen clinched the SK Modified® championship a week ago and he celebrated his championship in NAPA Victory Lane along with the other four track champions.

