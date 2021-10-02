Tucker Muffley wins Mahoning Valley Speedway Street Stock thriller; Travis Solomon picks up Hobby Stock victory; Timed dashes earn quick timers pole heat spots for Saturday Paul Bauscher Tribute
Mahoning Valley Speedway kicked off the Hall of Fame Classic Weekend on Friday evening with the Unfortunate 25s for Street Stocks and Hobby Stocks along with timed dashes for Saturday’s Mahoning Valley Speedway Hall of Fame Series Paul Bauscher Tribute with the Modifieds, Street Stocks and Hobby Stocks. The Unfortunate...speedwaydigest.com
