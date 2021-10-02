CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

Trent Williams Looks for Second Barona Speedway Win of 2021 This Saturday Night

By Speedway Digest Staff
Speedway Digest
Speedway Digest
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Thus far in the 2021 season, Trent Williams has only visited the Barona Speedway one time. That was on May 1st. When he left to come home after the races that night, he had an extra $1,000.00 in his wallet after winning the main event. This Saturday night, the winner’s share has doubled, and Williams will be on hand in an attempt to fatten his wallet one more time.

speedwaydigest.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motorsport.com

NASCAR suspends crew chief of Cup playoff driver Kevin Harvick

Following Sunday’s race, Harvick’s No. 4 Ford was found to have two lug nuts that were not safe and secure. He finished ninth in the race. For the infraction, Harvick’s crew chief, Rodney Childers, has been suspended from this Sunday’s race at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway. He was also fined $20,000.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

William Byron's NASCAR playoff chances end "at a full rage"

Byron established early in Sunday’s race at the Charlotte Roval that he had a car capable of winning on the 2.28-mile, 17-turn road course. He ended up leading the most laps (30) of any driver and late in the final stage he was running down leader Denny Hamlin and Tyler Reddick, who was running second.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
California State
NBC Sports

What drivers said after Charlotte Roval

A look at what drivers said following Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series playoff elimination race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval:. Kyle Larson (playoffs) – WINNER: “It’s so satisfying because I really did not think that we were going to have a shot to win today. Had a lot of different emotions throughout the middle portions of that race, thinking that ‘This is so depressing and sad and crazy that I’m going to lose my shot at a championship because of an alternator issue, to, ‘OK, now we got it fixed, let’s try to get away with a top 15 finish, keeping all the fenders on it.’ I was passing some cars. We had a really good green flag cycle. I’m trying to look at the big screen. I see Denny coming up on my mirror. I’m like judging off of that, ‘OK, I think I’m towards the front here now. Man, I’d love to see a caution come out.’ Then it all worked out. Not that many people stayed out with him. I knew he was in trouble. I had just a lot of stuff work out for us. William (Byron) having to go through the backstretch chicane that allowed us to get to second. From then on I was like, ‘We really have a good shot to win now.’ Just a wild range of emotions all race long. Just crazy that I’m sitting here talking to all of you.”
MOTORSPORTS
theScore

Larson wins at Charlotte, Round of 8 set for Cup Series playoffs

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kyle Larson rallied from early electrical issues Sunday to win for the seventh time this season and storm into the third round of NASCAR's playoffs. Larson's victory on The Roval at Charlotte Motor Speedway ended a topsy-turvy day for Hendrick Motorsports. Larson and reigning Cup champion Chase Elliott moved into the round of eight, but Alex Bowman and William Byron were eliminated and Elliott was nearly sabotaged by a vengeful Kevin Harvick.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trent Williams
Speedway Digest

Stafford Speedway 2021 Track Champions To Be Determined This Friday With NAPA Championship Night

This Friday night, October 1, will see Stafford Speedway crown its five 2021 track champions as part of NAPA Auto Parts Championship Night. Todd Owen and the #81 Cooker Construction team have clinched the 2021 SK Modified® track title as they head into NAPA Championship Night. The track titles in Stafford’s other four weekly divisions are up for grabs this Friday night with two ultra tight races in the Late Model and SK Light divisions. Here is a look at the scenarios that each championship contender will need in their favor in order to become a 2021 track champion.
MOTORSPORTS
dawsonnews.com

Career-best second place finish at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for Elliott

On Sunday, Sept. 26, Dawsonville native Chase Elliott finished the NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in second place to start the Round of 12. The second-place result is Elliott’s second top-five finish in the four playoff races this season. He is scored sixth in the playoff standings at the end of Sunday’s race.
DAWSONVILLE, GA
The Oregonian

Airplane issues cause Oregon State to spend Saturday night in Los Angeles following 45-27 win over USC

Oregon State celebrated its 45-27 win over USC at a Los Angeles hotel rather than the flight home as there was an undisclosed issue with the private charter. The Beavers were scheduled to fly to Eugene following the game, as is the norm for road games. But an issue with the charter flight caused the Beavers to return to their team hotel, where they slept overnight.
OREGON STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

Three more winners with one night of racing left at Huset’s Speedway

BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Justin Henderson, Nick Barger and Cory Yeigh posted victories on Saturday at Huset’s Speedway during the penultimate night of Championship Weekend. Henderson is one step closer to winning the Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig track championship as he added to his...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Casino#Second Barona#Usac
fox4kc.com

Kansas Speedway adds second NASCAR truck series race for 2022

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — NASCAR announced Wednesday that the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series will visit Kansas Speedway twice next season, creating a quadruple-header weekend of racing action Sept. 9 through Sept. 11, 2022. The trucks and the ARCA Menards Series will first visit Kansas on Saturday, May 14, one...
KANSAS STATE
Speedway Digest

History in the Making With Delta Speedway’s 35th Track Championships to Be Decided on Saturday

Stockton’s Caden Sarale aims to wrap up his third consecutive championships in both Super 600 and Non-Wing during this Saturday’s Championship Night at Delta Speedway presented by Financial Center Credit Union. The final push for the $1,000-to-win titles will include all four Micro Sprint divisions with Jr. Sprints, Restricted, Non-Wing, and Super 600 capping their points seasons at the 1/7th mile dirt oval.
MOTORSPORTS
AL.com

Utah cornerback killed in shooting Saturday night after winning game

Utah sophomore cornerback Aaron Lowe died in a shooting at house party early Sunday, less than a year after teammate Ty Jordan was killed in an accidental shooting. Salt Lake City police said the 21-year-old Lowe was killed just after midnight, a few hours after the Utes beat Washington State 24-13. A second victim in the shooting, a woman, is in critical condition and police are searching for a suspect.
UTAH STATE
accesswdun.com

Horstman, Britt score USCS wins at Volunteer Speedway

Jared Horstman and Landon Britt scored victories over the weekend in the USCS Sprint Car Series Clash at the Gap at Volunteer Speedway in Bulls Gap, Tennessee. Horstman was the winner in Friday night’s action, while Britt was the winner on Saturday night. On Friday night, Horstman grabbed the lead...
BULLS GAP, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Sports
Speedway Digest

Hill Looks to 'Dega for Chance at Second Superspeedway Win

Gunning for Another … Austin Hill comes to a “home track” of sorts looking add another superspeedway victory to his resume on Saturday afternoon at Talladega Superspeedway (TSS). The driver of the No. 16 United Rentals Toyota Tundra takes on the largest speedway in the world in search for his second superspeedway win, just a mere hour drive from his hometown of Winston, Ga. Hill’s first-career Camping World Truck Series victory came in thrilling fashion at Daytona International Speedway (DIS) in 2019 and a repeat performance would net the No. 16 team a berth into the owner points championship finale at Phoenix Raceway.
MOTORSPORTS
Commonwealth Journal

Fan Appreciation Night at Lake Cumberland Speedway

Fans Appreciation Night will feature 4 divisions of racing, Pro Late Models-Open Wheel Modifieds-GrassRoots Hobby Stocks & FWD 4 Cylinders. Grandstand admission is only $10 with children 10 & under getting free admission. During intermission Saturday, fans are invited to come get pictures and autographs of their favorite drivers. All cars and drivers will be on the front stretch of the Speedway to allow fans to get up close and personal.
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
Speedway Digest

DGR ARCA Menards Series West Race Advance: All American Speedway

Taylor Gray makes his fourth ARCA Menards Series West start of the season on Saturday night at All American (Calif.) Speedway. The 16-year-old driver has one previous start at All American coming last season. He qualified on the pole and dominated much of the race, leading 116 of the 125 laps. A door-banging battle with Gio Scelzi on the final lap saw Gray go for a spin in turn one and finish the race in seventh.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Mobil 1 Racing: Kevin Harvick Charlotte Roval Advance

● Kevin Harvick is sporting a fan-chosen paint scheme on his No. 4 Mobil 1 Ford Mustang during the Bank of America Roval 400 Sunday at the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway Roval. The imposing black-and-white design garnered 61.5 percent of the votes across Stewart-Haas Racing’s social media channels. ● Turning...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Speedway Digest

Speedway Digest

3K+
Followers
9K+
Post
363K+
Views
ABOUT

Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!

 https://www.speedwaydigest.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy