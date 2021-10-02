CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crews Captures Fifth POWRi Win; Point Race Tightens

By Speedway Digest Staff
Speedway Digest
Speedway Digest
 8 days ago

Brent Crews took over the lead on lap 27 and drove off to his fifth win in the last nine races at the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League’s Fall Brawl at the Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex Friday night. Chance Crum would finish second to give Toyota a one-two finish...

