US private equity firm wins auction for Britain's Morrisons

The Independent
 8 days ago

An American private equity group saw off a rival to narrowly win the battle to buy British supermarket chain Morrisons following a dramatic auction Saturday for the company.

Britain s Takeover Panel said New York-based Clayton Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) offered 287 pence for each Morrisons share, just a penny more than the offer from Fortress, which is backed by Japanese bank Softbank

The winning offer values Morrisons at almost 7 billion pounds ($9.5 billion) and will be voted on by shareholders on Oct. 19.

Morrisons is Britain’s fourth-largest food retailer, employing about 110,000 people in nearly 500 stores and over 300 gas stations.

CD&R is one of the most firmly established investors in the sector and has been advised by Terry Leahy, the former boss of Tesco, Britain’s biggest supermarket chain, over the past 10 years.

It first made an approach for the supermarket in June, leading to speculation the sector was ripe for private equity takeovers. Fortress then made an offer of 6.3 billion pounds in July, revising it up to 6.7 billion a month later, which the Morrisons board accepted. Later in August, CD&R returned with an increased bid of 7 billion pounds, which led to the board withdrawing its support for the Fortress bid and throwing its weight behind the higher offer.

But because neither side made a formal bid, the Takeover Panel launched an auction process. Both sides agreed beforehand that all bids would be at a fixed cash price and could not include stakes in other businesses or dividends to shareholders.

Both sides were keen to stress they want to uphold the supermarket’s values and attempted to ward off suggestions they will start selling off vast swathes of the company’s property assets.

Private equity firms typically acquire undervalued companies and then look for ways to cut costs and boost profits before selling them at a profit. British assets are widely considered to be cheaper than they otherwise would have been as a result of Britain’s departure from the European Union and the coronavirus pandemic.

The Usdaw union, which represents many workers at Morrisons, is seeking discussions with the prospective owners over their plans.

“We have heard the assurances already given and welcome the constructive working relationship that Usdaw has experienced so far," said Joanne McGuinness, Usdaw national officer.

Morrisons was founded in 1899 as an egg and butter stall in a market in the north England city of Bradford. It steadily expanded and became a publicly listed business in 1967. It expanded further in 2004 with the acquisition of rival Safeway, a move that grew its presence in the south of England.

The firm is now largely owned by a raft of institutional shareholders, including Silchester International, Columbia, Blackrock and Schroders.

TheConversationAU

The Pandora Papers show the line between tax avoidance and tax evasion has become so blurred we need to act against both

What’s the difference between tax avoidance and tax evasion? The difference used to matter. Evasion was illegal. It meant not paying tax that was due. Avoidance meant arranging your affairs so tax wasn’t due. Australian media mogul Kerry Packer used the distinction as a complete defence when he told a parliamentary committee in 1991 he was not evading tax in any way, shape or form. Of course, I am minimising my tax. Anybody in this country who does not minimise his tax wants his head read. The Pandora Papers — the biggest-ever leak of records showing how the rich and powerful use the...
PERSONAL FINANCE
The Independent

Poles rally to defend the EU membership they fear losing

Poles gathered in cities across the country Sunday to show support for the European Union after the nation’s constitutional court ruled this week that the Polish constitution overrides some EU laws.Donald Tusk the top opposition leader in Poland and a former EU leader, called for the protest, casting it as an effort to defend Poland’s continued membership in the 27-nation EU. “We have to save Poland, no one will do it for us,” Tusk said. TVN24, an all-news broadcaster, broadcast scenes of crowds gathering in Warsaw Krakow Poznan and other cities with EU and Polish flags....
PROTESTS
