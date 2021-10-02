Man Dies After Apparent Shooting In North Minneapolis; City’s 73rd Homicide In 2021

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man has died after an apparent shooting in North Minneapolis Friday night, marking the city’s 73rd homicide in 2021.

The incident happened near the 4600 block of Aldrich Avenue North. A resident in the neighborhood reported a man in their yard who claimed to have been shot.

Officers found the man with apparent gunshot wounds. He was responsive at the scene and taken to North Memorial Medical Center, where he died a few hours later.

He was later identified as Adairan Martell Davis, a 56-year-old man from St. Paul.

Investigators are still looking into the homicide, and ask anyone with information to call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

