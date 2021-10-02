CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stimulus checks: Here’s who still wants another federal direct payment

informnny.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — While there’s no reason to believe a fourth federal stimulus check will hit your bank account in the near future, that doesn’t mean there aren’t people, including lawmakers, pushing for another direct payment. Some economists are pointing to the fact many Americans are still struggling. Recent jobless...

www.informnny.com

weareiowa.com

4th stimulus check? Here's who's proposing it and why not everyone will get it

A nonprofit representing the interests of senior citizens is urging Congress to approve $1,400 stimulus checks for Social Security recipients. While these Americans are looking at possibly the largest cost-of-living adjustment in 40 years, experts say the amount they'll get likely won't match inflation and it could knock them into a higher tax bracket.
BUSINESS
hngn.com

Worth $1,100 Stimulus Check Coming Tomorrow To Some Americans; Here's What More To Expect

Three government stimulus payments helped millions of people handle basic costs and obligations during the pandemic. Families continue to suffer various problems as a result of the surge in delta variant cases and the loss of enhanced unemployment benefits. More than 2.9 million people have signed a petition demanding that all Americans get $2,000 recurring stimulus checks.
U.S. POLITICS
hngn.com

Up To $3,000 Stimulus Payment Available Despite Several COVID Relief Programs Are Set To Expire

The Delta variant wrecked Americans' summer, just when the government had planned for the economy to surge back and elevate suffering people into jobs and financial stability. The decline now presents uncertainty for millions of people because the top COVID-19 relief measures expired recently, at a time when the country is still registering 100,000 new coronavirus infections per day, according to statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TIME

Americans Overwhelmingly Back Funding Home Care for the Elderly. Will It Survive in Democrats' Spending Bill?

With moderate Democrats threatening to tank the White House’s sweeping, $3.5 trillion economic package , President Joe Biden’s long-standing promise to support older and disabled Americans is in jeopardy. As a candidate during the height of the coronavirus pandemic last year, Biden promised to protect these vulnerable groups, and this spring he initially proposed spending $400 billion on “home and community-based services” (HCBS)—an umbrella term for care that allows older and disabled Americans to live independently, outside of institutional settings. An important House committee later cut that proposed funding to $190 billion in the Democrats’ bill. Now, key Democrats, including Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema and West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, are balking at the package’s total price tag. On Thursday, Manchin said he would not support a bill costing more than $1.5 trillion—a benchmark that would require Democratic leaders to trim their agenda by nearly two-thirds. As Democrats scramble to rewrite the bill, advocates fear that the home care provisions are likely on the chopping block. One reason is that they’re among the most expensive sections in the bill. Another is that the provisions, while broadly popular, face an enormous amount of competition from other big-ticket items, including a paid leave program, universal pre-K , and measures to prevent climate change, in the crowded spending bill. With Democrats looking to shave as much as two trillion, it’s a zero-sum game: if one program gets funding, that money must come from somewhere else. While many Democratic legislators say they support more funding for home care, few powerful lawmakers list the plan as their number one goal. And even influential supporters of the provisions, like AARP and Service Employees International Union (SEIU)—competing against lobbying juggernauts such as the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA) and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce—are bracing for significant cuts. Advocates for elderly and disabled Americans are gearing for an even bigger fight—spending on ad campaigns, furiously writing and calling lawmakers, and hoping to rally support for prioritizing the funding. They say the investment in home care is desperately needed not only to prevent a looming crisis in senior care as Baby Boomers age into their 70s, but also to prevent a replay of the devastation that COVID-19 brought to nursing homes last year. Funding for home care is also, advocates point out, the most popular piece of Biden’s overwhelmingly popular economic agenda. A Data for Progress poll conducted Sept. 10 to 13 found that 79% of likely voters supported investing in long-term care for seniors and people with disabilities, including 87% of Democrats and 75% of Republicans. A more recent poll found that Democrats, Independents and Republicans all view long-term care as among the most important parts of Biden’s agenda. “This is our moment to really provide transformative change to how we care for seniors and people with disabilities,” Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Casey told TIME earlier this year. “If we don’t get it right in this moment, I’m not sure we’re going to be able to do this for 10, 20 years.”
U.S. POLITICS
PennLive.com

Stimulus checks and unemployment: Here’s how growing jobless claims could connect to more direct relief

It’s been nearly seven months since President Joe Biden signed the American Rescue plan into action on Thursday, March 11, 2020. The bill has provided struggling Americans with a variety of economic benefits like the third round of stimulus checks worth up to $1,400, the child tax credit as monthly payments to parents with eligible co-dependents, stimulus checks for struggling homeowners, and the emergency rental assistance program for struggling renters.
U.S. POLITICS
Motley Fool

Millions of Americans Could Get a $1,400 Stimulus Check in 2022. Here's Why.

Are you eligible to receive another stimulus payment in 2022?. Lawmakers are unlikely to pass another coronavirus relief bill to provide an additional stimulus check -- despite many calls for them to do so. But that doesn't mean that every American is no longer entitled to receive a stimulus check in their bank accounts.
U.S. POLITICS
CBS News

What's behind the push for a fourth stimulus check

The IRS has issued more than 169 million payments in the third round of direct stimulus aid, with more than 2 million people in July receiving the $1,400 checks. But some lawmakers are pushing for a fourth round of stimulus aid that would effectively send recurring payments until the pandemic ends.
U.S. POLITICS
CNET

Stimulus check update: The latest on the $2,000 payment petition and teacher bonuses

Since the start of the pandemic, many families have received much-needed financial assistance, from stimulus checks to advance child tax credit payments (up to $300 per month for each child). And close to 2 million California residents received a second round of Golden State Stimulus checks for $600 (or up to $1,100) last week. And some households could qualify for an additional stimulus check for up to $1,400 if they've had a baby or adopted a child this year -- though the money won't arrive until 2022.
ECONOMY
local21news.com

An extra $600 stimulus check could be coming to these workers

BALTIMORE (WBFF/WKRC) - Congress passed and President Joe Biden signed the last big stimulus bill into law back in March. That law provided direct payments to most people ($1,400) as well as a slew of other tax changes that put money into the American people's pockets. It also temporarily expanded the federal Child Tax Credit. Now, there's more money coming to a specific set of workers uniquely affected by COVID-19. The money will go to farmworkers and meat packers. There's $700 million set aside for those workers. Some of the money - at least $20 million - will go to grocery store workers.
U.S. POLITICS
foxbaltimore.com

There's a new stimulus payment arriving next week. Here's how much families will get.

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Stimulus payments will continue to flow to American families in October of 2021. The payments are part of the expanded Federal Child Tax Credit. The bigger credit was made possible because of the American Rescue Plan signed into law by President Joe Biden back in March. This means $15 billion per month gets delivered to families until the end of 2021.
BALTIMORE, MD

