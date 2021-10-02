What to do if your toddler throws a tantrum in public

It’s natural for you to reprimand your child when they do something wrong. Scolding your kids is a part of correcting their negative behavior and encouraging them to follow the right path. However, when someone else scolds your child, it makes you furious. They might be scolding your kid because they made a blunder, but it gets you fuming. You might even want to snap and tell them to back off, which is entirely natural. After all, who wouldn’t turn on their protective mama bear mode when they see their child is being scolded? While it’s natural to react impulsively, it’s important to stay level-headed and deal with the situation in a calm, composed, and mature manner. So, here are a few things you can do if you see someone scolding your child:

KIDS ・ 14 DAYS AGO