What to do if your toddler throws a tantrum in public
It’s happening. You are in a crowded place, probably the grocery store. Your toddler has asked for something that you are not buying them. They give that look and you know what’s about to happen. A full-on, high-pitched temper tantrum will start any second. Before you start looking around to see who is watching, take a deep breath. There’s nothing incredibly rare about someone watching as a toddler throws a tantrum in public. There is no getting around experiencing toddler tantrums. But if you know what to do when that first lip quiver starts, you can handle it with grace and end it with you and your toddler feeling better. Let’s see how you can both get through a toddler tantrum.www.newfolks.com
Comments / 23