What to do if your toddler throws a tantrum in public

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s happening. You are in a crowded place, probably the grocery store. Your toddler has asked for something that you are not buying them. They give that look and you know what’s about to happen. A full-on, high-pitched temper tantrum will start any second. Before you start looking around to see who is watching, take a deep breath. There’s nothing incredibly rare about someone watching as a toddler throws a tantrum in public. There is no getting around experiencing toddler tantrums. But if you know what to do when that first lip quiver starts, you can handle it with grace and end it with you and your toddler feeling better. Let’s see how you can both get through a toddler tantrum.

sayitloud
7d ago

I do like my mom did. have "the talk" before going in the store. she would tell us.. "don't ask for nothing, don't walk too far away from me, and don't embarrass me!" TEACH your kids how to act in public. They should know that there are rewards for good behavior and consequences for bad behavior. If we decided to cut up anyway,she would give us "the look" and say "just wait till we we get home". We were quiet as a mouse for the reminder of the time there hoping she would forget! She never did it!😆

Elizabeth Fauver
8d ago

I looked at my son and said "come find me when you're done" and walked away. his tantrum lasted under 5 seconds after I said that and started walking

Mary Ballard
8d ago

I began laughing hysterically when my children would throw a tantrum. it only took once for each child. my mom could just look at me and it was over.

