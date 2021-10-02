CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

What It’s Like to Fly 3600 Feet Above Lake Michigan Without an Engine

By Casey Daniels
Banana 101.5
Banana 101.5
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

@justbe0616 #puremichigan #gliderflight #feelingfree#livingmybestlife #ShowYourGlow #frankfort ♬ Paradise - Bazzi. A glider is technically defined as an aircraft that does not depend on an engine. It stays in the air by using rising currents of air in the atmosphere, called lift. The most common type of soaring in Michigan is thermal lift. Solar heating of the ground warms the air above it, which then rises in bubbles or columns called thermals. The tops of thermals are often marked by puffy cumulus clouds, a reliable sign to the glider pilot that the lift is active.

banana1015.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Banana 101.5

Have You Heard of Mysterious Triangle Of Lake Michigan?

We've all heard of the Bermuda Triangle but what about the mysterious locale known as the Michigan Triangle? It's an area that stretches from Ludington to Benton Harbor, Michigan, and to Manitowoc, Wisconsin. The mysterious phenomena of the Michigan Triangle first came to light in 1891 when a schooner named...
MICHIGAN STATE
Banana 101.5

Detroit Area Restaurant Solves Staffing Issue With Robots

Michigan restaurant owners are doing whatever it takes to stay open due to lack of actual employees. Countless local restaurants have chosen to close at least one day of the week to give the employees they do have a much needed break. Locally I know Mario's Pizzeria and Sam's Italian Restaurant both closed on Tuesday's and Timothy's Pub is only open Monday through Friday - no weekends.
MADISON HEIGHTS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Gregory, MI
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Banana 101.5

Halloweed – A Pot Consumption Event Is A Go In Muskegon

Calling all marijuana connoisseurs, Halloweed - a pot party like no other will be happening in West Michigan. The one day event will feature something for everyone in terms of music and your vibe. If you are a chill person, Halloweed has you covered, do you prefer a DJ and rap music? Halloweed has you covered too.
MUSKEGON, MI
Banana 101.5

This Michigan Hotel Has the Longest Porch in the World

Mackinac has more than the longest suspension bridge in the world. They also have the longest porch. Back in June of 2021, we debunked the commonly held myth that China had the longest suspension bridge. It turns out that honor goes to the Mackinac Bridge that connects the lower peninsula with the upper peninsula of Michigan. Read that full story by clicking here. Now we've learned that Mackinac has yet another global record for length. The historic Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island has the longest porch on the planet according to Forbes.com,
MICHIGAN STATE
Banana 101.5

If You Are Terrified of Roundabouts, Here Are The 10 Most Dangerous Roundabouts In Michigan

Roundabouts are becoming a way of life for Michigan drivers, but accidents do happen, so here are the 10 most dangerous roundabouts in the state. Before we list anything, I need to point out that statistically, roundabouts are much safer than a normal intersections. Some studies show that a roundabouts decrease injury crashes by as much as 75% when compared to normal intersections.
MICHIGAN STATE
Banana 101.5

Grand Rapids Man Finds WWII Dog Tags in River, Hopes to Find Veteran’s Family

It's not every day that you find a piece of history like this. While magnet fishing in the Grand River, Adam Gross of Grand Rapids pulled up what would be considered a treasure but not in the traditional sense. Attached to the bottom of his magnet were someone's dog tags. They looked to be old and in rough shape but not so bad that he couldn't read the information on them.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Michigan#Fly#Weather#Glider#Aero#Sandhill Soaring Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
FAA
Banana 101.5

Eat, Drink, Repeat – Flint Restaurant Week Happening Soon

Get your Passport to Flavor soon - Flint Restaurant weeks happens Tuesday, October 12th through Saturday, October 16th. This is a great opportunity to enjoy your favorite Flint restaurants, and discover some new ones. You can grab your free passport at any participating restaurant. After collecting six stamps, turn in your passport at the Soggy Bottom Bar. Prizes are limited to the first 300 who respond between October 12th and 22nd.
FLINT, MI
Banana 101.5

Zehnder’s of Frankenmuth to Open Huge Ice Rink in November

Dust off your ice skates and get ready to head to Frankenmuth. With the fall upon us and winter just around the corner, we have no choice but to try to embrace winter activities in Michigan. Yesterday, those in Mid-Michigan were given a new opportunity to enjoy some outdoor winter activities. Zehnder's of Frankenmuth will be opening up Zehnder Park for a huge ice rink.
FRANKENMUTH, MI
Banana 101.5

Forget Sweet Holiday Charm, Holly Has the Most Haunted Building in Michigan

Even the name screams Christmas and holiday charm, but Holly, Michigan holds a distinct honor that has nothing to do with Yuletide cheer. Most haunted historians and ghost enthusiast will agree, the historic Holly Hotel is the single most haunted building in the state of Michigan. The hotel even embraces the distinction noting on their website that Norman Gauthier, a professor of parapsychology and a world famous “ghost buster,” came to the hotel in 1989 and declared the abode “loaded with spirits”.
MICHIGAN STATE
Banana 101.5

Frontline Workers Offered Free Ferry Trips to Mackinac Island

Star Line ferry is showing their appreciation for frontline workers and all they've done throughout the pandemic by offering free trips to Mackinac Island. These trips to Mackinac Island will be free for frontline workers throughout the month of October. This includes physicians, physician assistants, registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nursing assistants, respiratory therapists and respiratory technicians who have provided direct care to COVID-19 patients, law enforcement officers, firefighters, EMTs and 911 dispatchers.
MACKINAC ISLAND, MI
Banana 101.5

Banana 101.5

Burton, MI
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Banana 101.5 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy