CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

American, Alaska Airlines and JetBlue will require their employees to be vaccinated

By The Associated Press
WEKU
WEKU
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B5HNu_0cF8v1fA00
Travelers watch a JetBlue aircraft taxi away from a gate at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on May 25. Patrick Semansky/AP

American Airlines, Alaska Airlines and JetBlue are joining United Airlines in requiring employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19, as the Biden administration steps up pressure on major U.S. carriers to require the shots.

The airlines provide special flights, cargo hauling and other services for the government. The companies say that makes them government contractors who are covered by President Joe Biden's order directing contractors to require that employees be vaccinated.

American Airlines CEO Doug Parker told employees late Friday that the airline is still working on details, but "it is clear that team members who choose to remain unvaccinated will not be able to work at American Airlines."

The pilot union at American recently estimated that 4,200 — or 30% — of the airline's pilots are not vaccinated.

The White House is pressing airline CEOs to mandate vaccinations

Earlier, White House coronavirus adviser Jeffrey Zients talked to the CEOs of American, Delta Air Lines and Southwest Airlines about vaccine mandates, according to three people familiar with the situation. They spoke on condition of anonymity because the calls were private.

Airlines are large employers that fall under Biden's sweeping order that companies with more than 100 workers require employees to be vaccinated or undergo weekly testing for the virus.

However, they are also government contractors, who face a Dec. 8 deadline to enforce vaccination requirements — without the testing option.

Alaska Airlines and JetBlue Airways said Friday they will require employees to be vaccinated as soon as Dec. 8 because they will be treated as federal contractors.

"This means employees may no longer opt-in for regular testing and masking in lieu of getting the vaccine," Alaska Airlines said in a memo to employees.

Delta said it was still evaluating Biden's order. The airline previously said it will require vaccination or weekly testing and impose surcharges on unvaccinated employees. That would meet the Biden test for large employers but not the stricter rules for federal contractors.

United Airlines took an early and tough stance to require vaccination. United said Thursday that 320 of its 67,000 U.S. employees face termination for not getting vaccinated or seeking a medical or religious exemption by a deadline earlier this week.

Employees can seek waivers on medical or religious grounds

Employees can seek waivers from the vaccines on medical or religious grounds. United is placing most of those workers on unpaid leave until COVID-19 rates come down.

Southwest says it is studying Biden's order. Both Southwest and American are under pressure from their pilot groups not to require vaccinations but to instead offer options, including testing.

The White House adviser's calls with airline CEOs were reported earlier by Reuters.

At least two members of Congress — Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., and Rep. Don Beyer, D-Va. — have proposed requiring that passengers on domestic flights be vaccinated or show proof of a negative test for COVID-19 before they fly.

Anthony Fauci, the government's top expert on infectious disease, supports that approach for domestic flights, and travelers entering the country must present a negative test before boarding. The Biden administration has not ruled out the idea, which the airlines oppose strongly.

Comments / 5

Related
The Free Press - TFP

Southwest Airlines Cancels Hundreds Of Flights Because Of Florida Disruption, Speculation On Vaccine-Mandate Protest

Thousands of travelers were temporarily stranded over the weekend, as Southwest Airlines canceled or delayed hundreds of flights at some of America’s busiest airports. The airlines and the Federal Aviation Administration cited a few factors for the chaos. Military training and inclement weather were two of them. But also mentioned...
FLORIDA STATE
smobserved.com

Southwest Airlines Flight Crews, Staff Begin Massive Sickout Over Covid-19 Vaccine Mandates

Over 1000 flights were cancelled Sunday as 1500 employees of Southwest Airlines, the nation's #5 carrier, began a sickout to protest mandatory Covid-19 vaccinations. Passengers were reportedly scrambling to book other airlines, while Southwest itself blamed the weather. Advertisement"ATC issues and disruptive weather have resulted in a high volume of...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Parker
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Don Beyer
Person
Dianne Feinstein
Person
Joe Biden
BoardingArea

Southwest Airlines’ Suspicious Operational Meltdown

Southwest Airlines is experiencing a huge number of cancelations and delays this weekend, and the carrier’s explanation doesn’t make much sense…. What’s the real reason for Southwest’s issues?. Southwest cancels 1,800+ flights. On Saturday and Sunday alone, Southwest Airlines has canceled over 1,800 flights (and that’s as of 9AM on...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

American Eagle Flight Evacuated In LaGuardia Over Security Incident

It was an eventful Saturday at LaGuardia for passengers on an American Airlines regional flight. AA4817, a regularly scheduled commercial flight from Indianapolis to LaGuardia, was evacuated after landing following a security incident. Law enforcement and medical professionals met the aircraft on arrival. American Eagle flight lands with a security...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
9NEWS

Southwest Airlines cancels dozens of flights at DIA, across the country

DENVER — Southwest Airlines customers at Denver International Airport (DIA) and across the country are experiencing a large number of cancellations this weekend. The airline said in a Facebook post that due to air traffic control issues and disruptive weather that a large number of flights would be canceled across the U.S.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Airlines#The White House#Delta Air Lines#Southwest Airlines#Jetblue Airways
Business Insider

Southwest is giving flight attendants and pilots DoorDash to make up for staffing issues

Southwest Airlines will give pilots and flight attendants DoorDash memberships starting October 12. The US is currently experiencing a labor shortage, caused by numerous political and social factors. Some workers, including flight attendants, told Insider they have quit due to on-the-job abuse. Southwest Airlines is giving flight attendants and pilots...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
frommers.com

List of Airlines Requiring All Passengers to Be Vaccinated for Covid-19

So many airlines and airports are requiring employees to be vaccinated for Covid-19 that the measure has become the norm, not the exception. Adherence rates for flight crew are now, appropriately, sky-high; as of early October 2021, 99.5% of United Airlines workers were protected, according to the company. But not...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Houston Chronicle

Just one major US airline is holding out against COVID vaccine mandate

Just one major American airline is letting unvaccinated employees continue to work and travel. Delta Airlines is the remaining holdout after Southwest announced Monday that it would mandate vaccines for its 54,000 employees following "a thorough review of President Biden's COVID Action Plan," which requires that companies with more than 100 employees have vaccine mandates or weekly testing.
INDUSTRY
Best Life

Major Airlines Are Banning This as of Dec. 8

The White House has not shied away from introducing new vaccination requirements, as more than 70 million eligible people in the U.S. remain unvaccinated, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky, MD. On Sept. 9, President Joe Biden revealed his new COVID action plan, which requires vaccinations for employees of large-scale companies, health care workers, and federal employees. But Biden also announced that he would be creating a vaccine mandate to cover federal contractors as well—and now, most major airlines have announced that they're planning to fall in line with the order.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Alaska Airlines"
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
United Airlines
Best Life

Major Airlines Are Banning This One Thing on All Flights

The COVID pandemic has brought about many changes to air travel, including everything from universal mask mandates to changing the way we board planes to allow for more social distancing. Some policies have changed over time, such as keeping middle seats empty or stopping food and beverage service. But now, some major airlines are banning one specific thing during flights to keep everyone safe. Read on to see what you won't be seeing in the cabin for at least the rest of 2021.
LIFESTYLE
CBS Denver

Southwest Airlines Passengers In Denver Left Frustrated With Slew Of Delays & Cancelations

DENVER (CBS4) – Many Southwest Airlines passengers were left frustrated over the weekend after hundreds of flights were canceled at Denver International Airport and across the country. The airline says it had to cancel and delay flights because of air traffic control issues and bad weather. Wind speeds reached 100 mph in parts of Colorado on Saturday. ATC issues and disruptive weather have resulted in a high volume of cancellations throughout the weekend while we work to recover our operation. We appreciate your patience as we accommodate affected Customers, and Customer Service wait times are longer than usual. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/o1scQJ5lLb — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) October...
DENVER, CO
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This as of Oct. 1, Homeland Security Says

More than a year and half into the COVID pandemic, health experts and officials continue to urge that the best way to end surges of new cases is by getting more people vaccinated, especially as highly transmissible variants, like Delta, continue to spread. In the U.S., President Joe Biden recently announced a new plan that includes vaccination requirements for many workers, including healthcare and federal employees. But that's just one way the U.S. government is taking measures to get people vaccinated; the latest move comes from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
IMMIGRATION
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Public Radio for Central and Eastern Kentucky

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy