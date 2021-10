The Colorado Avalanche signed defenseman Jack Johnson to a PTO for training camp. But does the team really need the veteran defenseman?. The Colorado Avalanche announced last month that they signed veteran defenseman Jack Johnson to a PTO for training camp. While normally this would be a good thing for a team, I don’t think Johnson is the best player for the Avalanche at the moment. Last season he only scored one goal and had a +/- of -5. The Avalanche are better off sticking with their prospects and bringing up players from the Colorado Eagles than relying on Johnson.

NHL ・ 12 DAYS AGO