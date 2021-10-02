CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'He was the Full Package Against Porto' - Jurgen Klopp Explains Why he Didn't Let Curtis Jones Leave on Loan

By Charlie Webb
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 8 days ago

Curtis Jones has massively impressed Liverpool fans since he has broken into the first team squad over the past couple of years.

Jurgen Klopp wasn't quick to start the Scouser this season but he eventually got his chance against Brentford and he was easily Liverpool's Man of the Match.

Then in the Champions League game against FC Porto, Jones once again impressed when he was involved in all five of Liverpool's goals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G17II_0cF8ugbn00
(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

In a recent interview, Klopp explained that he turned down a lot of loan offers for Jones and he says why.

"He was the full package against Porto, offensively and defensively. Yes, he's in a good moment. People have asked me a hundred times, 'Can he go on loan? What about going there to get more match practice?' No, let him be here.

“That's the good thing about being really committed to the club as a young boy. He will maybe not have 30, 40 games a season at 18 or 19 but he can still learn so much. I didn't want to let him go to play maybe 30 games in League One.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jjzyc_0cF8ugbn00
(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

“I wanted him here so that he learns our football. And that's what he did. You can learn that off-the-ball work when you stay here because we insist so much on it. For a No. 10 who, for all his youth was involved always on the ball, to get that into your DNA is not easy.

“It's our job to give him all the information we can about the game - offensive, defensive - but when you are around the first team at 17, you have more time to absorb it. I'm really happy we're now seeing the results on the pitch."

Jones is likely to start against Manchester City so hopefully he can continue his run of form and help Liverpool beat the current Champions.

Comments / 0

