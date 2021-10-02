CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee Brewers at Los Angeles Dodgers odds, picks and prediction

By Jess Root
The Milwaukee Brewers (95-65) face the Los Angeles Dodgers (104-56) for the second game of their three-game series in the penultimate regular-season game. The Dodgers won the opener Friday 8-6. First pitch is 9:10 p.m. ET Saturday at Dodger Stadium. Let’s analyze the lines around the Brewers vs. Dodgers odds with MLB picks and predictions.

Brewers RHP Corbin Burnes (11-4, 2.29 ERA) makes his 28th start. He has a 0.93 WHIP, 1.8 BB/9 and 12.5 K/9 through 165 IP.

  • Currently leads the league in ERA, strikeouts per nine innings and strikeout to walk ratio.
  • Has not suffered a loss since May 25, winning nine straight decisions. The Brewers have won his last 12 starts and are 19-8 when he is on the mound.

Dodgers LHP Julio Urias (19-3, 3.01 ERA) makes his 32nd start. He has a 1.04 WHIP, 1.8 BB/9 and 9.4 K/9 through 179 1/3 IP.

  • His 19 wins lead the league.
  • Has won his last 10 decisions, and the Dodgers have won his last 10 starts.
  • Allowed more than 2 earned runs only once in his last 12 starts.

Brewers at Dodgers odds, lines, picks and prediction

MLB odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports for a full list. Odds last updated at 11:20 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Brewers +115 (bet $100 to win $115) | Dodgers -140 (bet $140 to win $100)
  • Against the spread/ATS: Brewers +1.5 (-190) | Dodgers -1.5 (+155)
  • Over/Under: 7.5 (O: +100 | U: -125)

Prediction

Dodgers 3, Brewers 2

Money line (ML)

The Brewers lost three of their last four games and eight of their last 12. They have the NL Central division locked up and know they will face the Atlanta Braves in the playoffs.

The Dodgers have won five straight games and 16 of their last 19, and even with 104 wins, they still trail the division-leading San Francisco Giants by two games and will be eliminated from winning the division with either a loss or a Giants win. They are 2-3 against the Brewers but have won the last two games.

This is going to be a close one with two aces on the mound, but with more on the line for Los Angeles and Urias with a chance to win his 20th game of the season, I lean DODGERS (-140).

Run line/Against the spread (ATS)

The Brewers have lost only twice in Burnes’ last 15 starts. Those two losses were by only 1 run.

In the Dodgers’ streak of 10 straight wins when Urias starts, only two have been by only 1run. 13 of their last 15 wins have been by 2 or more runs.

However, pitting two pitchers whose teams just don’t lose when they start against each other, it’s where one would expect a nail-biter of a game.

Take the BREWERS +1.5 (-190).

Over/Under (O/U)

This game features the league’s leader in ERA and a guy who hasn’t allowed more than two runs in 11 of his last 12 starts.

Don’t expect much offense. Burnes has only allowed 6 home runs all season, so if the Dodgers will have to do any damage with small ball.

Take UNDER 7.5 (-125).

