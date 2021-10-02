CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LSU commit Walker Howard left Friday's game with a leg injury

By Patrick Conn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
On Friday night 2022 LSU Tigers commit Walker Howard left the game with a left leg injury.

Nearing the halfway point of the third quarter, Howard (6-foot-1, 195 pounds) was running to the near sideline at Ruston’s 15-yard line before getting tackled out of bounds at around the 5-yard line, which was when the injury occurred.

Howard could not put any weight on his left knee when he left the field of play. He did not return to the game. – Koki Riley, Daily Advertiser

St. Thomas More lost the game 52-27 to Ruston. Now the question becomes how serious the injury is for the future Tigers quarterback. Howard was set to visit Notre Dame on Saturday.

Howard is the No. 1 rated quarterback in the country for the 2022 class according to 247Sports composite rankings.

