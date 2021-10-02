CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Which ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 30 Cast Members Have COVID?

By Lex Briscuso
 8 days ago
ABC/Eric McCandless

The Dancing With the Stars season 30 cast has been taking proper health precautions throughout their rehearsal and performance periods — but some of the show’s vaccinated stars have still contracted COVID-19.

Popular Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby revealed he tested positive for breakthrough COVID-19 on September 30, just days after his DWTS partner, Cheryl Burke, announced her own diagnosis. “I have some news that I don’t want to be sharing with you but here it is, I have tested positive for COVID again,” the fitness pro, 34, revealed in an Instagram video.

Cody contracted the infection earlier this year in February, prior to being vaccinated — but he revealed that it is “night and day” trying to battle the virus now versus his first infection. “I right now have really mild symptoms, congestion, little bit of a headache, cough,” he explained via Instagram. “So that must be the vaccine and the antibodies working, so we’re super grateful for that.”

Four days earlier, DWTS pro Cheryl, 37, revealed that she tested positive for breakthrough COVID despite her vaccinated status during an emotional Instagram video on September 26.

“The PCR test came back, and it came back positive,” the dancer, who has been appearing on DWTS since season 2, explained at the time. “I feel so bad for Cody. I feel like I’m letting him down. I just feel like s—t, to be quite honest. And it’s so overwhelming because it’s Sunday, and the show’s tomorrow.”

She added, “I figured I should let you guys know since I’ve been as open and as real and vulnerable as I could be here. I just hope I didn’t spread it. For those of you who don’t think COVID is a real thing, it’s f—king real, dude.” Cheryl made her debut on the series with Drew Lachey in 2006 — and the pair went on to claim a victory that year. Needless to say, it must be difficult for the pro to be unable to show her skills alongside the cycling pro at the moment, but hopefully the pair will be back in no time.

Scroll through the gallery below to see which of the season 30 DWTS have contracted COVID-19 during the competition.

