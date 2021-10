Secretary of State Holli Sullivan is urging all Hoosiers to register to vote, or verify their registration, as part of Tuesday's National Voter Registration Day celebrations. Hoosiers can visit IndianaVoters.com, or their county election office, to sign up to vote in the next election if they are U.S. citizens who will be 18 years old by Election Day, lived in their precinct for 30 days prior to the election, and not currently imprisoned following a criminal conviction.

