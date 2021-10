This past week, the Mexican state of Nuevo Leon inaugurated its newest governor into office and various local leaders from the city of Laredo and surrounding areas attended. The inauguration of Gov. Samuel Garcia meant a new start for one of the richest states in the country of Mexico and also one promising to have many projects and works in partnership with the U.S. This goes especially with the City of Laredo as it is the only port the state of Nuevo Leon has with the United States.

LAREDO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO