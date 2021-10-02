Fantasy Baseball News

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleBryce Harper Homers, Doubles In Win Over Marlins Friday. Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper went 3-for-5 with a homer and a double to help power the Phillies to a 5-0 win over the Marlins. The blast was Harper's 39th of the season as he continues to make his MVP case despite the Phillies being eliminated from postseason contention earlier in the week. On the season, Harper is slashing .308/.429/.615 to lead baseball with a 1.043 OPS. Two more matchups in Miami await Harper and the Phillies.

