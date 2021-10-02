CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Bride and Groom Scrap Expensive Wedding and Spend Money on 4 Honeymoons Instead

By Jack Beresford
Newsweek
Newsweek
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The couple were praised on social media for having "the courage to do this" because a big wedding "just isn't worth it."

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Society
New York City, NY
Entertainment
State
Hawaii State
City
Greece, NY
Mysuncoast.com

Bride discovers she has the wrong wedding dress after 17 years

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - An Ohio woman recently discovered the wedding dress that she has had for the last 17 years does not belong to her. Susan Stephenson is searching for the dress she wore on her wedding day in 2004, WXIX-TV reported. Her mother had the dress preserved after...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding Planning#Honeymoons#Wedding Venue#Tiktok
Slate

My Cousin’s Insane Wedding Plan Is Splitting Everyone Apart

Slate Plus members get more Care and Feeding every week. I recently torpedoed my close family when the topic of my cousin’s wedding came up. My cousin is getting married in a foreign country at a five-star, all-inclusive resort. Guests are required to stay a minimum of three nights. My family wouldn’t normally choose a very expensive all-inclusive hotel as our vacation of choice, so we asked if we could either stay at an Airbnb off-site, or simply fly in for the wedding itself, but not stay for three nights. We were told no. The couple wants the family there for the full three days.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
TODAY.com

My maid of honor wants to wear a mask at my wedding — can I say no?

Caroline Moss is an author and host of the podcast "Gee Thanks, Just Bought It," which helps people find the products they need to make life easier, better and more productive. Now with this column, "Asking for a Friend," she's helping people with the advice they need to make life easier, better and more productive. To submit a question, email us at tmrwadvice@nbcuni.com or click here.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Relationships
Country
Greece
Telegraph

I found out my husband had incurable cancer on our wedding day

Looking at Stuart on our wedding day, I was filled with happiness. We were in Sorrento, on Italy’s Amalfi Coast, surrounded by family and friends, the scent of lemon wafting on the hot breeze. Clichéd as it sounds, I really did feel complete. I tried the best I could to enjoy every moment and ignore the creeping sense of fear at what Stuart and I both knew was to come.
RELATIONSHIPS
kiss951.com

Newlyweds Charge Guests For Wedding Cake and I’m Not Mad At It

When it’s your wedding, you get to make the rules, but one bride and groom have taken that to an extreme. In a post on Reddit’s “Wedding Shaming” section, a guest from their wedding shares the ridiculous text he got from the bride. He explains that at the event, guests were told they had to pay $5 for their piece of wedding cake and if you think that’s bad, hang on.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
brides.com

How to Dream Up Your Wedding Vision as the Groom

From the groomsmen’s beautifully colored socks to selecting the song as the first dance as newlyweds, the grooms can make a dynamic impact when planning a wedding. “Oftentimes, this day is focused around the bride and fulfilling her dreams and visions for the day,” says Anya Capron from Caicos Events, an event planning company. “It is easy to overlook that this is also the most important day in the groom’s life as well."
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Vogue

7 Expert Wedding Hair Tips Ideal For Brides Over 40

Earlier this month, India Hicks, the designer and goddaughter to Prince Charles, married her partner of 26 years, David Flint Wood, in an intimate countryside ceremony. A mother-of-five and a first-time bride at 54, it was important to Hicks to nail the perfect bridal look without, as she wrote for Vogue, looking “ridiculous”. The dress – a Grace Kelly-inspired gown – was taken care of by designer Emilia Wickstead, while she kept her make-up classic and pared-back. But what about the hair? The seemingly endless options – veils, tiaras, dramatic updos – mean the hair is often a bride’s biggest beauty statement. Especially now that IRL weddings are back on.
HAIR CARE
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
595K+
Followers
63K+
Post
637M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy