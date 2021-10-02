Snake Bytes: 10/02 - “Thank God it’s (almost) all over.”
[AZSnakePit] Diamondbacks 7, Rockies 9: Tanks, but no thanks... The D-Backs keep on setting records. Yesterday they hit yet another record. Writes Jim: “Coming in to 2021, the D-backs had lost ONE game in history where they had a seven-run lead. They have done it TWICE this year”. The Diamondbacks have already hit the list of terrible teams and we will find the 2021 D-Backs back on many articles in the future when media outlets start writing about the worst teams in history. Maybe we will be even worse than the 2004 Diamondbacks, which is quite an accomplishment.www.azsnakepit.com
Comments / 0