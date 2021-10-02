CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snake Bytes: 10/02 - “Thank God it’s (almost) all over.”

Cover picture for the article[AZSnakePit] Diamondbacks 7, Rockies 9: Tanks, but no thanks... The D-Backs keep on setting records. Yesterday they hit yet another record. Writes Jim: “Coming in to 2021, the D-backs had lost ONE game in history where they had a seven-run lead. They have done it TWICE this year”. The Diamondbacks have already hit the list of terrible teams and we will find the 2021 D-Backs back on many articles in the future when media outlets start writing about the worst teams in history. Maybe we will be even worse than the 2004 Diamondbacks, which is quite an accomplishment.

Diamondbacks officially confirm coaching departures

In a rather oddly-timed press release - the email being sent out at 5:43 am this morning - the Arizona Diamondbacks report the following in regard to their coaching staff. The Arizona Diamondbacks announced the following members of Torey Lovullo’s coaching staff will return for the 2022 season:. Mike Fetters...
Diamondbacks in the 2021 Arizona Fall League

The Arizona Fall League is one of the joys of living in this state. When the rest of the country is bundled up in its winter wear, we can enjoy some of the top prospects in baseball for less than the price of a movie ticket (AFL tickets are $9, sit wherever you want). The SnakePit has been going since back in 2011, but last year, the league was canceled as a result of the pandemic situation. Normal service has been resumed this year, however, with the schedule of games kicking off on Wednesday 13 October. Games run six days a week (Sundays are off days) until the Championship on Saturday 20 November, with the ‘Fall Stars’ game a week previously.
