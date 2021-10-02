Snake Bytes: 10/02 - “Thank God it’s (almost) all over.”

The Arizona Fall League is one of the joys of living in this state. When the rest of the country is bundled up in its winter wear, we can enjoy some of the top prospects in baseball for less than the price of a movie ticket (AFL tickets are $9, sit wherever you want). The SnakePit has been going since back in 2011, but last year, the league was canceled as a result of the pandemic situation. Normal service has been resumed this year, however, with the schedule of games kicking off on Wednesday 13 October. Games run six days a week (Sundays are off days) until the Championship on Saturday 20 November, with the ‘Fall Stars’ game a week previously.

MLB ・ 3 DAYS AGO