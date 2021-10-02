CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mets Daily Prospect Report, 10/2/21: A game Syracuse would rather forget

By Kenneth Lavin
Amazin' Avenue
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article*All results from games played on Friday, October 1, 2021. Triple-A: Syracuse Mets (50-74) BUFFALO 12, SYRACUSE 1 (BOX) The Syracuse Mets fell behind almost immediately in last night’s game against the Buffalo Bisons. Zack Godley gave up eight earned runs in his 4.1 innings of work for Syracuse, putting the game largely out of reach before the end of the fifth inning. Buffalo tacked on an additional three runs off of Bradley Roney in the top of the eighth to extend their lead to 11-0 heading into the bottom of the eighth. Syracuse scored their lone run of the evening in the bottom of the eighth, when Christian Colon scored on a David Thompson fielder’s choice. The Buffalo Bisons tacked on an insurance run in the top of the ninth off of Roel Ramirez, and ultimately defeated the Syracuse Mets 12-1.

#St Lucie Mets#Buffalo 12#Syracuse 1#The Syracuse Mets#The Buffalo Bisons#K Ss#K Rf#Hbp Lf Mason Williams#Bb C David Rodriguez#Wp#Brooklyn Cyclones
