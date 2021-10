Health care workers in Vermont have faced even more stresses with the surge of the Delta variant of COVID-19 since this summer. Jodie Waldron, a nurse in the emergency department at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center in Bennington, is among them. She says it's been distressing to see younger COVID-19 patients in the hospital, and it's contributing to the burnout many health care workers are feeling.

BENNINGTON, VT ・ 4 DAYS AGO