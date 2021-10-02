CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TikTok Star Killed in Fiery Crash Was Being Chased by Cops Near Mexico Border

By Andrew Boryga
Daily Beast
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA fiery crash that killed a viral, teen TikTok star last week in Texas was the result of a police chase, authorities have revealed. On September 27, Gabriel Salazar, a 19-year-old who amassed over 2 million followers on TikTok under the handle GabeNotBabe with lip-syncing and dance videos, took off from Crystal City Police after a traffic stop was attempted along a stretch of highway just past 1 a.m., a spokeswoman told The Daily Beast.

www.thedailybeast.com

