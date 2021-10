Higher education expert Bakhtiyor Isoev released two new episodes of the Education & Empowerment Podcast. The episodes feature interviews with Dr. Von Stange, Assistant Vice President for Student Life and Senior Director, University Housing and Dining at the University of Iowa, and Dr. Vicky Johnson, creator and director of Fully Funded, an online course and mentorship program for graduate school and fellowship applicants, and ProFellow, a leading online resource for professional and academic fellowships. In the just-released episodes, Stange and Johnson discuss the post-pandemic future of higher education and how students can be successful in and out of the classroom.

COLLEGES ・ 12 DAYS AGO