CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

Opposition protests loom as Georgians vote in municipal elections

Marietta Daily Journal
 8 days ago

Tbilisi — Municipal elections were under way in Georgia on Saturday, with voters picking a roster of new mayors and regional councils against the backdrop of renewed political tensions with the surprise reappearance and detention of a former president. The elections are seen as an important show of strength between...

www.mdjonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Iraqis vote in first parliamentary election since 2019 mass protests

Iraqis have voted in the first parliamentary election since mass protests over corruption, unemployment and poor services erupted in 2019. The poll had been due next year but was brought forward by six months in response to the unrest, during which hundreds of people were killed. The old electoral system...
PROTESTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Society
Local
Georgia Government
Reuters

Returning home, Georgian ex-leader arrested after call for election protest

TBILISI, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Georgian police on Friday arrested ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili in Georgia after the opposition politician returned to the country despite facing imprisonment and called for post-election street protests this weekend. Saakashvili, who had been living in Ukraine and was sentenced in absentia in Georgia in 2018,...
PROTESTS
The Independent

‘We want real change’: Iraqis vote in early election seen as test of democracy

Polling stations opened across Iraq on Sunday morning for early elections that many hope will deliver much-needed reforms.Security was heightened for the occasion as more than 250,000 personnel were deployed throughout the country that has also closed its airspace, land borders and internal roads.Fighter jets screamed across the skies of Baghdad as voters could choose from 3,449 candidates vying for 329 seats in the parliament.It is the fifth national vote held since Saddam Hussein was toppled in the US-led invasion of Iraq in 2003. It is also seven months early: a key demand of a popular uprising that erupted in...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Austrian president demands that government restore trust

Austria's president on Sunday welcomed Chancellor Sebastian Kurz s resignation and demanded that the country's politicians work hard to restore voters' trust after a several-day drama that brought the government to the brink of collapse.President Alexander Van der Bellen said he will swear in Alexander Schallenberg, currently Austria's foreign minister, as chancellor on Monday.Kurz, 35, announced Saturday that he would step aside to defuse a political crisis triggered by prosecutors' announcement that he is one of the targets of an investigation into suspected bribery and breach of trust. The conservative Kurz's junior coalition partners, the Greens had demanded his...
POLITICS
Marietta Daily Journal

New laws affect city elections; voting starts Tuesday in Rome & Cave Spring

Voters in Cave Spring and the city of Rome start casting their ballots Tuesday for the Nov. 2 elections that will decide local government and school board representatives. Early in-person voting runs through Oct. 29. A new state law narrows the time to request an absentee-by-mail ballot. Oct. 22 is the last day the elections office can send them.
CAVE SPRING, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Georgians#Municipal Elections#Election#Protest Riot#Georgian Dream Party#The Interior Ministry#Eu
The Independent

Scandal-ridden Babis, named in Pandora Papers, still set to win election

The Czech public began voting on Friday to choose their new leader, and despite a series of scandals, prime minister Andrej Babis is set to win the race to the top office.The latest polls show that his Ano (Yes) party could win at least 25 per cent of the 200 seats in the lower house of parliament, possibly enough to build a new coalition government.But Mr Babis may have to overcome potential stumbling blocks to retain power in the form of possible rival centre-right and centre-left coalitions, and a far-right party that is scrambling for the role of kingmaker in...
POLITICS
Marietta Daily Journal

Early voting for municipal elections begins Monday

Voters can begin casting their ballots Monday as early voting for Rome municipal elections starts up. Three Rome City Commission seats are on the ballot, as well as all seven school board seats. Incumbents Jamie Doss and Randy Quick are running for re-election and Elaina Beeman is stepping down from her role as a Rome City Schools board member to run for city commission. Candidates Victor Hixon, Tyrone Holland and LuGina Brown are also running for one of the three seats.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
Smoky Mountain News

Municipal Election 2021

Municipal elections tend to have a low voter turnout even though town governments have the most impact on the everyday lives of residents. The towns of Canton, Maggie Valley, Sylva, Franklin and Bryson City all have contested elections on Nov. 2, and The Smoky Mountain News has interviewed the candidates so voters can make an informed decision at the polls. Information on Bryson City candidates will be published next week.
CANTON, NC
WMUR.com

Keene, Franklin municipal election draws voters

KEENE, N.H. — Voters headed to the polls on Tuesday for the municipal elections in Keene and Franklin. In Franklin, Jo Brown won the city's general election for mayor over C. Olivia Zink with 498 votes, or 56.8% of the vote, to 378, or 43.2%. In Keene, results in the...
KEENE, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
slenterprise.com

Huge crowd leaves no doubt on shot mandate sentiments

In an unprecedented turnout for a legislative committee hearing, business owners and the public last week made clear they oppose a federal government mandate requiring companies to have their employees vaccinated against COVID-19. A crowd of about 700 packed six rooms at the Capitol and about 250 more watched online...
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

Czechs in post-vote limbo as president rushed to hospital

The Czech Republic was plunged into uncertainty on Sunday as President Milos Zeman was rushed to hospital a day after his ally, populist billionaire Prime Minister Andrej Babis, narrowly lost an election. The president, who plays a critical role in nominating any future prime minister, was taken to hospital by ambulance shortly after meeting Babis and appeared to be unconscious upon arrival, with someone seen holding up his head. His doctor said he was in intensive care, while the Blesk tabloid quoted Zeman's office head Vratislav Mynar as saying that he "fell asleep during the transport, that's all. He wasn't unconscious". The DNES broadsheet wrote later on Sunday that Zeman, who has liver problems according to local media, was in a stable condition and could spend up to three weeks in hospital.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Poles rally to defend the EU membership they fear losing

Poles gathered in cities across the country Sunday to show support for the European Union after the nation’s constitutional court ruled this week that the Polish constitution overrides some EU laws.Donald Tusk the top opposition leader in Poland and a former EU leader, called for the protest, casting it as an effort to defend Poland’s continued membership in the 27-nation EU. “We have to save Poland, no one will do it for us,” Tusk said. TVN24, an all-news broadcaster, broadcast scenes of crowds gathering in Warsaw Krakow Poznan and other cities with EU and Polish flags....
PROTESTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy