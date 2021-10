Heading into his third season for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Darius Garland looks to have firmly established himself as the present and future at the starting 1 for the team. Last year, he had a bounce-back campaign for the Cavs, in which he had 17.4 points and 6.1 assists per game, and that was nice to see for the youngster. He rebounded from a rookie season that was fairly underwhelming, because of a variety of factors.

