WWE

Becky Lynch: ‘The Man Is Not Eligible to be Picked Until Monday’

By Jeffrey Harris
411mania.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article– During last night’s WWE SmackDown, SmackDown women’s champion Becky Lynch was not among those drafted during the show. She did make an appearance on commentary during the main event between Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks, which Banks won. She also had a staredown with Raw Women’s champion Charlotte Flair, who was drafted to SmackDown during the broadcast. On Twitter, Lynch offered an explanation why she wasn’t drafted last night.

