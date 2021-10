Keith Lee had been off WWE television since early August with reports stating he'd be undergoing some sort of repackaging to present him as a heel. That finally came to fruition on this week's Monday Night Raw when Lee arrived sporting new gear and a new nickname — Bearcat — before squashing Akira Tozawa in about 30 seconds. Lee was then interviewed backstage during Raw Talk and showed hints of being more heelish. He refused to say anything about squashing Tozawa then turned his attention to the WWE Draft.

WWE ・ 13 DAYS AGO