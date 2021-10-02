Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Gulf by NWS
Effective: 2021-10-02 11:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-02 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Gulf HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT /9 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Gulf County Beaches. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EDT /9 PM CDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.alerts.weather.gov
