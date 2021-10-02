CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulf County, FL

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Gulf by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-02 11:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-02 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Gulf HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT /9 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Gulf County Beaches. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EDT /9 PM CDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, North Central, Northeast, Northwest by NWS

ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix, St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-10 21:34:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-11 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St Croix; St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Northern beaches of Puerto Rico, Culebra, eastern St. Croix, St. Thomas, St. John, and Adjacent Islands. * WHEN...Through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, North Central, Northeast, Northwest by NWS

ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Eastern San Juan Mountains Above 10000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-12 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-12 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern San Juan Mountains Above 10000 Ft WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 65 mph. * WHERE...Eastern San Juan Mountains Above 10000 Feet. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 PM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact travel. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
CONEJOS COUNTY, CO
Gulf County, FL
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix, St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS

ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Elkhead and Park Mountains, Flat Tops by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-12 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-13 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Elkhead and Park Mountains; Flat Tops WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TUESDAY TO 6 AM MDT WEDNESDAY ABOVE 9000 FEET * WHAT...Snow expected above 9000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches with locally higher amounts possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Elkhead and Park Mountains and Flat Tops. * WHEN...From 6 AM Tuesday to 6 AM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
GARFIELD COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, North Central, Northeast, Northwest by NWS

ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Guam, Rota, Saipan, Tinian by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-11 17:29:00 Expires: 2021-10-12 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Guam; Rota; Saipan; Tinian HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM TUESDAY HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS UNTIL 6 AM TUESDAY * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 8 to 10 feet and a high risk of rip currents are expected. * WHERE...West facing reefs of Guam, Rota, Tinian and Saipan. * WHEN...Until 6 AM Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-10 18:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-10 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Bolivar Peninsula; Brazoria Islands; Galveston Island; Matagorda Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...Strong rip currents and minor coastal flooding due to elevated tides and moderate wave run-up along area beaches around times of high tide are expected. * WHERE...Matagorda Islands, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula Counties. * WHEN...For the High Rip Current Risk, until 8 PM CDT this evening. For the Beach Hazards Statement, until 5 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The High Rip Current Risk will be replaced for the Beach Hazards Statement to include minor coastal flooding around times of high tides tonight.
BRAZORIA COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northern San Joaquin Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-11 05:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-11 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northern San Joaquin Valley Strong Winds Tonight through Monday Evening .Strong north winds are forecast across portions of interior northern California late tonight through late Monday evening. The winds are expected to be strong enough to cause power outages and damage trees. Driving will be difficult for high profile vehicles. Gusty winds will continue on Tuesday, though not as strong as Monday. WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 40 to 50 mph. Local gusts up to around 55 mph possible in the hills west of Tracy. * WHERE...Northern San Joaquin Valley. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Tree damage and power outages may result. Use extra caution when driving, especially along I-205 and I-580. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Secure outdoor objects.
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, North Central, Northeast, Northwest by NWS

ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-11 04:11:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-11 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range; Ventura County Mountains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, northwest to north winds 35 to 50 mph with gusts to 75 mph. For the Wind Advisory, Northwest to north winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Ventura County Mountains and Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, from 11 AM this morning to 3 AM PDT Tuesday. For the Wind Advisory, until 11 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult and high profile vehicles can be blown over. Roadways that may be affected gusty winds include Highway 33 in Ventura County as well as Interstate 5 and Highway 14 in Los Angeles County.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Dukes by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-11 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-11 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Dukes HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...In Massachusetts, Dukes MA County. In Rhode Island, Block Island RI County. * WHEN...From 8 AM EDT this morning through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
DUKES COUNTY, MA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Sabine by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-11 04:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-11 05:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Sabine Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Sabine Parish in northwestern Louisiana and southeastern Sabine Counties through 530 AM CDT At 445 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Hemphill to 7 miles east of Browndell. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Milam, Hemphill, Florien, Fisher, Negreet, Fairmount, Mount Carmel, Yellowpine and Columbus. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
SABINE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Sabine by NWS

SABINE PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Vernon by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-11 05:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-11 05:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Vernon A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN CEDAR AND EAST CENTRAL VERNON COUNTIES At 518 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 8 miles south of El Dorado Springs, moving north at 55 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include El Dorado Springs... Olympia TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
VERNON COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Barton, Dade, Jasper by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-11 04:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-11 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Barton; Dade; Jasper A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 AM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN BARTON...NORTHEASTERN JASPER AND SOUTHWESTERN DADE COUNTIES At 446 AM CDT, a confirmed tornado was located near Golden City, or 13 miles southeast of Lamar, moving north at 55 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado. SOURCE...Radar confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Lockwood... Golden City Maple Grove... Dudenville TORNADO...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
BARTON COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cedar by NWS

CEDAR COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Orange County Coastal, San Diego County Coastal Areas by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-11 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-12 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Orange County Coastal; San Diego County Coastal Areas HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 5 to 7 feet and dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...San Diego County Coastal Areas and Orange County Coastal Areas. * WHEN...From noon today to 8 AM Tuesday. Surf will peak tonight into early Tuesday morning.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for McDonough, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-11 06:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-11 07:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: McDonough; Warren A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Warren and southeastern McDonough Counties through 715 AM CDT At 637 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Industry, or near Macomb, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Bardolph and New Philadelphia around 645 AM CDT. Bushnell around 650 AM CDT. Prairie City and Little Swan Lake around 655 AM CDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
MCDONOUGH COUNTY, IL

