Chiefs at Eagles odds, picks: Point spread, total, player props, trends for Week 4 matchup

Two teams coming off of tough losses square off this week, as the Kansas City Chiefs travel to Philly to take on the Eagles. Patrick Mahomes has now dropped two straight, as his Chiefs lost to the Los Angeles Chargers last Sunday 30-24. The Chiefs are now in last place in the AFC West. This is the first time Kansas City has been under .500 since Week 10 in 2015. That snaps a streak of 89 straight games after which they had a season record of .500 or better.