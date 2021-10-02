Atalanta vs. AC Milan: Serie A live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, news, odds, time

Atletico Madrid takes on AC Milan Tuesday in a Champions League matchup between the reigning La Liga champs and the runners up in last year’s Serie A season. Atletico Madrid will be working to bounce back from a disappointing loss to Alaves last time out in Spanish League play. Ángel Correa and Luis Suárez continue to lead the way offensive line for the club. On the other side, Milan has had a strong run so far in the Italian League this season, sitting in second place with a record of 5-1-0. Their only blemish so far this season is a draw against Juventus. The club is not expected to have Zlatan Ibrahimovic on the pitch due to injury. Fans looking to track down the match in the U.S. will have to look in different places for the English and Spanish broadcast. The match will be broadcast on TV via TUDNxtra1 in Spanish. However, the English broadcast will be exclusive to Paramount+ streaming.

UEFA ・ 12 DAYS AGO