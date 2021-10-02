Atalanta vs. AC Milan: Serie A live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, news, odds, time
Atalanta host AC Milan on Sunday with an opportunity to move closer to the Serie A summit. The visitors are in good form and unbeaten in six so far this season, just two points behind leaders Napoli. Meanwhile, Atalanta are seventh with 11 points after a slower start than expected which has not been made any easier by Robin Gosens' injury. The Gewiss Stadium clash offers La Dea a chance to gain some ground on the likes of Milan.www.cbssports.com
