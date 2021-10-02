CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Oakland Police Search For Hit-And-Run Driver; Stricken Pedestrian Suffered Serious Head Injuries

 8 days ago

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Oakland police were searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck a pedestrian in East Oakland Saturday night leaving the victim with serious head injuries.

According to Oakland police, officers were dispatched to the intersection of Bancroft Ave. and 85th Ave. at 9:56 p.m. to investigate a report of an auto collision involving a pedestrian and a 1999 Toyota Camry.

Fire department first responders arrived at the scene and rendered emergency aid. The Oakland resident was transported to a local hospital and was listed in critical condition with severe head trauma.

The preliminary investigation indicates that the driver of the Toyota Camry was traveling eastbound on Bancroft Ave. at a high rate of speed while in the bike lane.

The driver lost control of the vehicle and struck the pedestrian who was crossing 85th Ave. in the unmarked cross walk. The driver of the Toyota Camry and the passenger both fled the scene.

It was unknown if alcohol or drugs was a factor in the collision.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Oakland Police Department Traffic Investigation Unit at (510) 777-8570.

crazygeorge101
8d ago

alcohol or drugs don't matter it's all about don't care about other people safety criminals like to speed and I see it all the time when I ride my esk8t

